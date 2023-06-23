Carra hits Glasto and Frankie sings Frank – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 23.

Football

Jamie Carragher enjoyed Glastonbury.

A landmark day for Newcastle’s women’s team.

Another huge milestone for north east women’s football 🤩 The staff and players (past and present) who have driven this charge deserve so much credit here 🙌 Absolutely outstanding. A very bright future ahead. Thank you to everyone who has supported this journey ❤️ https://t.co/3LfuBVVObW — Becky Langley (@BeckyLangley4) June 23, 2023

John McGinn put pen to paper.

Brendan Rodgers was back on familiar territory.

🟢 He came home to lead the Green & White! ⚪#CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/YxrhiaGHsM — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 23, 2023

Happy birthday to a pair of midfield maestros…

4️⃣ on the back, 4️⃣ Cups in the cabinet… Happy Birthday to a true #EmiratesFACup GREAT, @OfficialVieira! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/rGEdVi8Qkt — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 23, 2023

One of the greats of the game ✨ Happy Birthday, Zinédine Zidane 🎈#UCL pic.twitter.com/r70dDM5n2N — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 23, 2023

…And a doyen of the dugout.

Happy birthday to Keith Burkinshaw — the manager behind our FA Cup wins in 1981 and 1982, and the 1984 UEFA Cup 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hi5Gl2Srnb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 23, 2023

Sol Campbell likened himself to sprint king Usain Bolt.

Bolt hit a top speed of 24.04mp You have to remember I did this speed when I was 34 YEARS OLD imagine the pace I could generate at the age of 23 my friends facts and figures #invincible @easportsfifa @uefa_official @fifaworldcup @permierleague @arsenal respect is due! pic.twitter.com/2Z6oUPkIoh — Sol Campbell (@SolManOfficial) June 23, 2023

Alan Shearer gave a warm welcome to Newcastle’s newest fan.

Tennis

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas got reacquainted with Wimbledon.

Getting to do what you love with who you love is priceless @steftsitsipas 💚🤝 #team https://t.co/vXsJKz1GrI — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) June 23, 2023

Reigning champion Elena Rybakina’s backhand was on point.

Billie Jean King marked a major anniversary.

51 years ago today, the 37 words of Title IX changed history for girls & women in the U.S. Each of us must respect and protect the tenets of Title IX. It represents one very important way to build more inclusive spaces for the next generation. Here's to continued progress! pic.twitter.com/cBnSxi8gOd — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 23, 2023

Racing

Frankie’s way.

… Regrets, I've had a fewBut then again too few to mentionI did what I had to doI saw it through without exemptionI planned each charted courseEach careful step along the bywayAnd more, much, much moreI did it, I did it my way. 💙 pic.twitter.com/wtHzubLVo3 — Frankie Dettori (@FrankieDettori) June 22, 2023

Cricket

Tammy Beaumont was on fire.

Absolutely glorious shots from Tammy Beaumont to open with 🔥#EnglandCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/q4doiL7gao — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2023

Cycling

Chris Froome found an upside to missing out on Tour de France selection.

Not where I expected to be but having a great time nevertheless 😁👍 @IsraelTourism pic.twitter.com/U4Tu5MQkbC — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 23, 2023

Snooker

Rob Walker reached Land’s End.

Baseball

London (Stadium) calling for the Chicago Cubs.