Fans deserve more from UEFA, says Andy Burnham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fans deserve more from UEFA, says Andy Burnham

By Press Association
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham believes UEFA have to make significant improvements for match-going fans (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham believes UEFA have to make significant improvements for match-going fans (Barrington Coombs/PA)

UEFA has a “relationship of convenience” with football supporters and European football’s governing body has to make significant improvements for matchgoing fans, according to the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, speaking in the city on Thursday, admitted “not everything was perfect” at the Champions League final in Istanbul earlier this month where Manchester City and Inter Milan fans complained about a lack of toilets and water, in addition to transportation issues surrounding the Ataturk Stadium.

Burnham, addressing the same European Football Fans Congress, said it was time for the governing body to start treating fans with more respect.

“I see a lack of progress on the European front,” he said.

“I’ve been talking to Manchester City supporters since their experience in Istanbul and I can tell you about the frustration and anger they feel about the way they were treated on that night.

“It was appalling: left to their own devices having travelled miles to get to a stadium with no proper arrangements around it.

“What makes it even worse it comes just one year after a final where it was a miracle that we didn’t see a wider spread tragedy in Paris a year ago.

“This isn’t a one-off, there are serious issues for UEFA to address.

“It strikes me they have a relationship of convenience with the football supporters’ community in Europe.

“Where the voice of supporters is helpful to them – I’m thinking about the argument about the European Super League a couple of years ago – it was helpful for UEFA to point to the groundswell of opinion of football supporters.

“But when it comes to ordinary competitions, ordinary matches, is the welfare of supporters uppermost in their mind? Clearly not. There has been some acceptance that things have to improve.”

Burnham said, coming just 12 months after Liverpool fans were involved in serious congestion outside the Stade de France and some were tear-gassed by overzealous police, it was inexcusable UEFA had not learned important lessons.

“Supporters have gone from the north-west of England in recent times and have been exposed to genuine danger at the hands of UEFA by a lack of organisation, a lack of care, a lack of thought when they get to those destinations,” he added.

“UEFA or any governing body of football cannot continue to treat English football supporters in a way that they will turn up and put up with whatever and things will just carry on.

“They should have learned that after Paris, they should definitely learn it after Istanbul and we need to see a much stronger commitment from UEFA to the welfare of football supporters.”

Burnham also called for more work to be done to eradicate tragedy chanting.

“We must see an end to tragedy chanting in the English game and in football around the world,” he said.

“We respect each other as fellow football supporters, we stand with each other in moments of tragedy and we have to isolate those who, in my view, have nothing to do with the traditions of football, people who weaponise tragedy at football matches.”

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Physic Garden opening Picture shows; Community gardener Carley Wootton, left, and herbalist Terrill Dobson, designing the Physic Garden.. Hospitalfield House. Supplied by Hospitalfield House Date; Unknown
Angus herbalist hopes to 'empower' public with medicinal knowledge as Hospitalfield opens Physic Garden
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham believes UEFA have to make significant improvements for match-going fans (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dopey delivery driver and 86-year-old sex offender
CR0043677, Neil Henderson, Leslie. Police Incident Paterson Park Leslie. Picture Shows: Police have taped off the road at a section of Paterson Park in Leslie where there has been an incident that is being investigated. Friday 23rd June 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
22-year-old stabbed as two men arrested after Fife street fight
Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have joined Forfar Athletic FC from Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United kids Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have 'very bright futures' as duo…
Tory MSP Stephen Kerr to fight for new North Tayside seat at next Westminster…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Humza Yousaf's independence convention comes to Dundee
Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer
A ScotRail train.
Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch
Highland dancers enjoy Ceres Highland Games
5,000 spectators expected at this weekend's Ceres Highland Games
Montrose chairman John Crawford
Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women's success…