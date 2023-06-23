Brendan Rodgers excited to build on Ange Postecoglou’s success at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers is relishing the opportunity to build on the “great foundation” left by Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

The Northern Irishman has returned to take charge of the Hoops on the back of a campaign in which his predecessor won five of the six domestic trophies available, including a treble last season, before leaving earlier this month to become manager of Tottenham.

Rodgers admits it is rare for him to take on a new job when the team is already in such a position of strength and he feels the fact he shares similar ideas to Postecoglou about how the game should be played can help ensure a smooth transition.

“I come to a club for one of the very few times in my career where it has an upward feel to it,” he said. “A lot of the jobs I’ve gone into, the teams have been suffering and I’ve gone in to pick it up.

“Here I’ve come in with a great foundation on the back of the great work Ange has done over the last couple of years.

“I’ve not spoken to Ange, but I’ve exchanged messages with him. I’ve spoken in depth to John Kennedy who has been a pivotal person at the club and who will be my assistant.

“I’ve obviously watched Celtic as well. The football philosophy is not too different in terms of how we would work and how a Celtic manager is perceived to work with his team.

“It’s an attacking club. You have to win and you have to win stylistically in a certain way. Ange has obviously done that and hopefully in my period to follow we’ll be able to continue doing that. It’s a continuation of that and hopefully building on that.”

Rodgers is “excited” about the squad he has inherited but is keen to make quality additions over the coming months ahead of the Champions League, which gets under way in September.

“It’s a good time to strengthen whenever you’ve done so well,” he said. “A team coming off the back of a treble, I’ve been in that position before and we were able to do another treble, so I understand the feeling now over the course of the summer and what it is you need over this period, and that will be about strengthening.

“I’m also really excited to work with the players here because it’s a young squad and there is still a lot of growth within that. I’m really looking forward to getting to see them over the course of pre-season.

“There’s only a few players that were here from when I was here. It’s an exciting squad and now is a really good time to add to it.”