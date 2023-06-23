Justin Kluivert joins Bournemouth from Roma

Bournemouth have signed winger Justin Kluivert from Italian club Roma for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who was capped twice by the Netherlands in 2018, has agreed a “long-term contract” at Vitality Stadium.

He becomes the Premier League club’s first signing since the appointment of head coach Andoni Iraola following the sacking of Gary O’Neil.

Cherries chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement: “We are delighted to have made Justin our first signing ahead of the new season.

“He was coveted by a number of clubs across Europe and his arrival is a sign of his ambition which is matched by ours.

“Justin is an exciting and versatile attacking player who has an eye for goal. He is pacey, direct and boasts a high level of technical ability.”

Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, began his career at Ajax before moving to Serie A in 2018.

He scored nine goals in 68 appearances for Roma and spent last season on loan at Valencia following similar spells with RB Leipzig and Nice.