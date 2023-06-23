Dan Mousley and Will Smeed inspire Birmingham Bears and Somerset to key wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Mousley and Will Smeed inspire Birmingham Bears and Somerset to key wins

By Press Association
Dan Mousley was the star for Birmingham Bears (Jacob King/PA)
Dan Mousley was the star for Birmingham Bears (Jacob King/PA)

Dan Mousley shone with bat and ball as Birmingham Bears clinched a Vitality Blast quarter-final spot with a convincing 53-run win over rivals Worcestershire on Friday.

Mousley hit 51 in his side’s imposing 228 for four and then took four for 41 as the Rapids were restricted to 175 for nine by the North Group leaders.

Rob Yates also scored 59 for the Bears and Glenn Maxwell added 44 from 20 deliveries while Mitchell Santner top-scored for the visitors with 56.

South Group leaders Somerset secured a home quarter-final with a tight four-wicket win over Gloucestershire at Taunton.

The hosts made a fine start as they reduced Gloucestershire to nine for three but Grant Roelofsen’s 52 and an unbeaten 42 from Jack Taylor helped the visitors post a competitive 186 for eight.

Will Smeed cracked 78 from 42 balls in reply but it took further contributions from Ben Green (37), Kasey Aldridge (32no) and Craig Overton (17no) to ensure the job was completed with three balls to spare.

Elsewhere, Daniel Bell-Drummond smashed a century and Grant Stewart took a hat-trick as Kent claimed a crushing 55-run win over Middlesex.

Bell-Drummond hit 12 fours and four sixes in a 58-ball 111 and shared in a 127-run opening stand with Tawanda Muyeye (50) as Kent ran up 228 for three.

Middlesex were bowled out for 173 in 19 overs in reply as George Linde, Joey Evison and Stewart each took three wickets.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler hit a 39-ball 83 with six sixes and eight fours as Lancashire beat Derbyshire by 27 runs in a rain-affected match at Old Trafford.

Liam Livingstone added an unbeaten 47 as the Lightning made 177 for four from their reduced allocation of 15 overs.

Derbyshire could muster just 150 for seven in response.

Chris Lynn (62) and Saif Zaib (55) hit half-centuries as Northamptonshire powered to an emphatic 92-run win over the North Group’s bottom side Leicestershire.

The pair put on 114 for the third wicket to help the Steelbacks to 210 for seven.

The Foxes then crumbled to 118 all out despite 49 from England squad member Rehan Ahmed. Ben Sanderson was the pick of the bowling with three for 20 as the Steelbacks kept themselves in the quarter-final picture.

Shadab Khan struck 87 from 53 balls as Sussex beat Glamorgan by 20 runs. The Pakistan all-rounder hit five fours and five sixes in his side’s 182 for six at Cardiff.

Cam Fletcher top-scored with 57 in reply and Sam Northeast weighed in with 44 but Glamorgan fell short after Brad Currie and Tymal Mills took two wickets apiece.

Hampshire beat Essex by four wickets by four wickets after 76 from captain James Vince in a close finish in Southampton.

James Fuller also scored 56 but Benny Howell’s 36no and a late flurry from Liam Dawson were also needed for the hosts to reach their target of 210 in the last over.

Dan Lawrence (70) and Feroze Khushi (61) were the mainstays of Essex’s 209 for seven after putting on 127 for the first wicket.

The encounter between Durham and Yorkshire at the Riverside was declared a no result after rain intervened. Yorkshire were 49 for one after 8.1 overs when play was abandoned.

