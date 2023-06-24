Brendan Rodgers believes he is a better manager than first stint at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers believes he is a better manager than first stint at Celtic

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers is relishing being back in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Brendan Rodgers is relishing being back in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Brendan Rodgers is adamant Celtic are getting a better manager this time round than the one that won all seven domestic trophies available to him during his previous spell in Scotland.

The Northern Irishman returned to Parkhead on Monday, almost four and a half years after he left to take charge of Leicester.

In his time at the Foxes, he oversaw FA Cup glory in 2021 and back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the Premier League before things unravelled in his closing season, culminating in his sacking in April as they spiralled towards relegation.

Rodgers explained that his football philosophy remains largely unchanged since he was previously at Celtic but he feels he is returning as a more astute operator overall.

“In terms of how we play my teams always play with an attacking philosophy,” he said. “We always set out to win. That’s never changed. When my teams are at their best that’s what they do.

“I am a better manager than when I sat here seven years ago (at the start of his first spell) and certainly than four years ago.

“Experiences good and bad always help you, and that was the beauty of coming back here. It’s an amazing club and hopefully we can continue moving forward.”

Rodgers is excited about immersing himself back into the Scottish football scene and living in the country once more, even though his home near Glasgow was broken into shortly after his departure for Leicester.

Asked if he was looking forward getting to grips with the cinch Premiership and battling for the title once more, he laughed: “Yes, and battling with the media, that was always good fun!

“I have to say, Scotland brought me a lot of happiness on and off the pitch when I was here. Obviously the joy at Celtic was amazing and how successful we were.

“Off the pitch I had a lot of respect for the city and country as a whole, hence why when we were thinking of coming back, it was not just about the football side.

“Even though the last moments here were difficult off the field, it still didn’t change for us the feelings we had here at Celtic.

“I’m delighted to be here from a professional perspective taking on all the teams, and also from a family perspective.”

Michael Beale
Brendan Rodgers has worked with Rangers boss Michael Beale previously (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rodgers will find himself going up against an old colleague from his Chelsea and Liverpool days in the shape of Michael Beale, who is now the manager of Celtic’s city rivals Rangers.

The Gers are widely deemed to be stronger now than when they finished third – behind Aberdeen – in both of Rodgers’ first two seasons at Celtic.

“All you can do is beat the opposition in front of you,” he said when asked about the challenge he expects from Rangers. “When I arrived seven years ago, Rangers were just getting promoted.

“They had just beaten Celtic and had a feeling they could win the league. Obviously in the next number of years we were able to focus on ourselves and that allowed us to win trophies and have success. It’ll be exactly the same here.

“Michael is a coach I knew from my Chelsea days, and then he came to Liverpool when I was manager there, I have known him over a period of time.

“He is an excellent coach. But my focus will be purely on Celtic and improving us as a team and that will be my thought process every day.”

