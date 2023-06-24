Tammy Beaumont hits a new high as England eye first innings lead at Trent Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tammy Beaumont hits a new high as England eye first innings lead at Trent Bridge

By Press Association
Tammy Beaumont moved to within five runs of a double century (Tim Goode/PA)
Tammy Beaumont moved to within five runs of a double century (Tim Goode/PA)

Tammy Beaumont broke an 88-year record for the highest Test score by an England woman as her 195 not out gave Heather Knight’s side real hope of a first-innings lead against Australia.

Betty Snowball’s 189 against New Zealand in February 1935 was the previous benchmark but Beaumont made history by overtaking the record shortly before tea on day three of the lone Women’s Ashes Test.

She requires just five more for a historic double hundred – a week on from making 201 against Australia A in a warm-up – as England ended the session on 428 for six – their highest ever score against Australia – in reply to 473 all out at Trent Bridge.

Beaumont, who successfully overturned an lbw decision given against her on 152, put on 72 with Test debutant Danni Wyatt (44) on Saturday afternoon as Australia huffed and puffed in the field, rotating their eight bowlers but struggling to create consistent wicket-taking chances on a flat pitch.

There was a hint of turn on offer so it was a surprise Australia waited more than an hour to introduce their spinners, after Beaumont and Natalie Sciver-Brunt (78) had made hay, extending their stand to 137 from just 187 balls as they resumed their innings with England on 218 for two.

Sciver-Brunt might have been dismissed without adding to her overnight 41 after missing a flick and being rapped on the front pad by Darcie Brown but England’s star all-rounder reviewed the lbw decision and was vindicated as Hawk-Eye showed the ball would have gone on to drift past leg stump.

It was a nervy start from Sciver-Brunt, who also edged Kim Garth just out of the reach of the slips on 42 but Beaumont settled by driving, steering then pulling Brown for three fours in an over.

Sciver-Brunt was soon into her stride with three successive fours off Annabel Sutherland after going past 50. With Australia’s seamers struggling to exert control, it was a surprise the tourists waited 75 minutes to turn to spin – and their folly was exposed as Gardner struck with her ninth ball.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was out for 78 (Tim Goode/PA)
Nat Sciver-Brunt was out for 78 (Tim Goode/PA)

Backing away for an attempted cut, Sciver-Brunt, who showed no sign of a minor knee injury which restricted her to bowling just five overs in Australia’s innings, got a thick edge to a flatter delivery and Alyssa Healy held on.

Sophia Dunkley was bogged down by Australia’s spinners either side of lunch and was eventually put out of her misery after missing a heave across the line to Gardner and losing her off stump.

Gardner especially was challenging both edges as she and Alana King tried to stifle England. Leg-spinner King thought she had snaffled Beaumont, who was given lbw on 152 after missing a full-blooded sweep but vindicated by a review as Hawk-Eye showed the ball pitched fractionally outside leg stump.

Wyatt fulfilled her brief with an adventurous innings as both she and Beaumont used their feet expertly against Australia’s spinners. Drawing on her significant white-ball experience, Wyatt had a sparkling cameo which led to Australia belatedly taking the new ball in the 100th over.

Her favoured cut shot was fed but she then hung her bat out once too often and edged to a diving Jess Jonassen while England were six down after passing 400 when Amy Jones limply miscued to mid-on.

But Beaumont moved to within one run of Snowball by tickling Ellyse Perry off her hips for four before setting a new record with a late cut off Sutherland that bisected second slip and gully for her 26th four.

