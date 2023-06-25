On this day in 2012: Joey Barton stripped of captaincy by QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2012: Joey Barton stripped of captaincy by QPR

By Press Association
Joey Barton (right) was initially sent off for clashing with Manchester City’s Carlo Tevez (Peter Byrne/PA)
Joey Barton (right) was initially sent off for clashing with Manchester City’s Carlo Tevez (Peter Byrne/PA)

Joey Barton was stripped of the QPR captaincy on this day in 2012.

The midfielder was sent off during Manchester City’s dramatic final-day 3-2 win over QPR in May – which saw them win the title with Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp goal.

He was sent off by referee Mike Dean after elbowing Carlos Tevez and, as he left the pitch, Barton kicked Sergio Aguero before aiming a headbutt at Vincent Kompany.

He was fined six weeks’ wages, on top of a £75,000 fine from the Football Association and was given a 12-match ban from the FA.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester City v Queens Park Rangers – Etihad Stadium
QPR’s Joey Barton clashes with Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany in 2012. (Dave Thompson/PA)

Barton said: “My behaviour was wrong and I accept the punishment that has been imposed upon me as a result. I apologise to the manager, my team-mates and of course the QPR fans for my actions. I also apologise to the Manchester City players, staff and supporters.”

The current Bristol Rovers manager was loaned out to Marseille the following season but stayed at Loftus Road until 2015, making 99 appearances, before joining Burnley.

He also played for Rangers and returned to Burnley to finish his playing career in 2017.

In 2018, he was named Fleetwood manager before becoming Rovers boss in 2021.

