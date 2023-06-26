The sporting weekend in pictures

Carlos Alcaraz believes he will be one of the favourites for Wimbledon after regaining the world number one ranking by winning the cinch Championship at Queen’s Club.

Sophie Ecclestone took 10 wickets in the match but England faced an uphill challenge to chase 268 for victory in their Test match against Australia.

China’s Ruoning Yin won her first major title in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, while Keegan Bradley won his sixth PGA Tour title in the Travelers Championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory against Alex de Minaur in the men’s singles final on day seven of the 2023 cinch Championships (Steven Paston/PA)

England’s Sophie Ecclestone celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s Beth Mooney during day four of the first Women’s Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge (Tim Goode/PA)

Jelena Ostapenko in action against Barbora Krejcikova in the women’s singles final on day seven of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Team DSM’s Pfeiffer Georgi leads the lead group on her way to victory in the women’s road race at the 2023 British National Road Championships in Cleveland (Will Matthews/PA)

Wigan Warriors’ Liam Farrell scores his side’s second try during the Betfred Super League victory at Salford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chicago Cubs’ Nick Madrigal bats during the MLB London Series match at the London Stadium, London (Simon Marper/PA)

Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia on his way to winning the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen (Peter Dejong/AP)

Keegan Bradley celebrates winning the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (Frank Franklin II/AP)