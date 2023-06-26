On this day in 2012: Jamie Peacock retires from international duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2012: Jamie Peacock retires from international duty

By Press Association
England captain Jamie Peacock announced his international retirement in 2012 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
England captain Jamie Peacock announced his international retirement in 2012 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

England captain Jamie Peacock announced his retirement from international rugby league, on this day in 2012.

The then 34-year-old Leeds prop called time on his 12-year international career but would continue to feature for his club after signing a new two-year deal taking him to the end of the 2014 season.

Peacock’s England debut came against Russia in the 2000 World Cup and he walked the England side out for the final time in their 18-10 win over the Exiles in June 2012.

Rugby League – First Utility Super League – Semi Final – Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Headingley Carnegie
Jamie Peacock continued to play for Leeds after his international retirement (Richard Sellers/PA)

He ended his international career with 21 England caps to his name and also made a further 26 appearances for Great Britain.

Peacock said: “The last achievement I felt I could have with England would be to right the wrong and beat the Exiles team and this has happened.

“To play and captain your country is the highest honour within the game and this was a decision that was not taken lightly.

Rugby League – Gillette Fusion Test Series – Round 2 – Great Britain v New Zealand – KC Stadium
Jamie Peacock also featured 26 times for Great Britain (John Giles/PA)

“In 2000, when I made my debut, it was beyond my wildest ambition and dreams that I would then go on to represent my country nearly 50 times and captain them for seven years.

“I felt that the time would be right for me to step down and solely concentrate on playing for my club.”

