Former striker Robbie Keane named boss of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv

Robbie Keane has been appointed head coach of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The former Republic of Ireland striker was part of Sam Allardyce’s staff as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season, but departed after they failed to win any of their final four games following the pair’s arrival in May.

It is the 42-year-old’s first managerial appointment since a brief spell as player-manager for Indian Super League side ATK in 2018, though he has worked as a number two at Middlesborough and with the Ireland team, as well as Leeds.

He told the club website: “I am delighted to take on this challenge at Maccabi. My team and I look forward to beginning work and we have confidence in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the coming season.”

Maccabi are the most successful club in Israeli football with 23 title successes, but finished third last season under former Boro boss and Spain international Aitor Karanka, who departed in June.

They have played in the Champions League group stage twice, most recently in 2015/16, but will compete in the Europa Conference League during the upcoming campaign beginning with a home game against Moldovan side Petrocub Hincesti in July.

Robbie Keane had a spell at Leeds last season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Keane will be tasked with aiming to win their first league championship since 2020.

The club’s owner, Mitch Goldhar, said: “Robbie brings the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, traits he exhibited everywhere he played.

“These characteristics now combined with ambitions to succeed as a coach are aligned with our objectives at Maccabi.”