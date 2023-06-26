Former striker Robbie Keane named boss of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Former striker Robbie Keane named boss of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv

By Press Association
Robbie Keane has been appointed head coach of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv (Simon Cooper/PA)
Robbie Keane has been appointed head coach of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv (Simon Cooper/PA)

Robbie Keane has been appointed head coach of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The former Republic of Ireland striker was part of Sam Allardyce’s staff as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season, but departed after they failed to win any of their final four games following the pair’s arrival in May.

It is the 42-year-old’s first managerial appointment since a brief spell as player-manager for Indian Super League side ATK in 2018, though he has worked as a number two at Middlesborough and with the Ireland team, as well as Leeds.

He told the club website: “I am delighted to take on this challenge at Maccabi. My team and I look forward to beginning work and we have confidence in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the coming season.”

Maccabi are the most successful club in Israeli football with 23 title successes, but finished third last season under former Boro boss and Spain international Aitor Karanka, who departed in June.

They have played in the Champions League group stage twice, most recently in 2015/16, but will compete in the Europa Conference League during the upcoming campaign beginning with a home game against Moldovan side Petrocub Hincesti in July.

Manchester City v Leeds United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Robbie Keane had a spell at Leeds last season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Keane will be tasked with aiming to win their first league championship since 2020.

The club’s owner, Mitch Goldhar, said: “Robbie brings the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, traits he exhibited everywhere he played.

“These characteristics now combined with ambitions to succeed as a coach are aligned with our objectives at Maccabi.”

More from The Courier

David Ferguson with his arms crossed
Dundee pensioner left without bank card for nearly a month after Royal Mail 'blunder'
Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Ex-Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on Derry City move as he reveals former…
James Martin making a rock sign with his hands in Broughty Ferry.
Brother's tribute to Dundee 'social butterfly' after death aged 44
Amazon staff took away the driver's keys and called police. Image: Shutterstock.
Single Stella and mouthwash lorry driver 'astonished' he was over drink-drive limit at Dunfermline…
Motorists are facing disruption following a crash on the M90. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
M90 and A92 in Fife clear again after car hits central reservation
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth.
'Dangerous' Perth building set to be demolished within weeks
Dan Phillips: St Johnstone star has been tipped to shine this season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone can springboard Dan Phillips to new heights, says ex-team-mate, IF former hot…
The altercation happened outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes.
Rangers fan punched Glenrothes pub punter over sectarian attack fears
Caitlin Walsh, Ellie Fraser and Charlie Boyle are Dundee school refusers.
'I was having anxiety attacks thinking about school': Dundee teenagers reveal why they won't…
School refusal - A parent with a distressed child.
Could you go to jail if your child is a school refuser? Here's the…