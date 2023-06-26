Andy Murray to warm-up for Wimbledon by facing Holger Rune at Hurlingham By Press Association June 26 2023, 12.45pm Share Andy Murray to warm-up for Wimbledon by facing Holger Rune at Hurlingham Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4508602/andy-murray-to-warm-up-for-wimbledon-by-facing-holger-rune-at-hurlingham/ Copy Link Andy Murray suffered an early loss at Queen’s Club (Adam Davy/PA) Andy Murray will warm up for Wimbledon with a match against rising star Holger Rune at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham on Wednesday. The two-time former Wimbledon champion has opted for some extra match play following his first-round exit to Alex De Minaur at Queen’s Club last week. World number six Rune, 20, reached the semi-finals of the cinch Championships before also losing to De Minaur and should provide strong opposition for Murray at the exhibition event. World No.1 @DjokerNole set to play at The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic as he prepares for @Wimbledon 🌱🔜🎾 @atptour #atptour #tennis #sports pic.twitter.com/uiSSM4xFcZ— Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic (@Tennis_Classic) June 23, 2023 Hurlingham frequently attracts the world’s best players and will also host world number one Carlos Alcaraz, top British player Cameron Norrie and defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. The Serbian, who will bid to equal Roger Federer’s tally of eight titles at the All England Club, faces exciting American star Frances Tiafoe on Thursday.