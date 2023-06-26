England face huge Ashes task after Australia wrap up Test win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England face huge Ashes task after Australia wrap up Test win

By Press Association
Ashleigh Gardner took 12 wickets in the match as Australia drew first blood in the Women’s Ashes (Tim Goode/PA)
Ashleigh Gardner took 12 wickets in the match as Australia drew first blood in the Women’s Ashes (Tim Goode/PA)

England have been left with a mountain to climb to regain the Women’s Ashes after Australia seized the upper hand in the multi-format series by triumphing in the lone Test.

Resuming on 116 for five in pursuit of 268 on a final day where Trent Bridge threw open its gates free of charge, England subsided to 178 all out inside 90 minutes despite a defiant 54 from Danni Wyatt.

Wily off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner’s eight for 66 saw her walk away with a 12-wicket match haul as Australia claimed an 89-run victory to collect four all-important points ahead of the ODIs and T20s.

Danni Wyatt, left, bats on day five
Danni Wyatt’s half-century was in vain (Tim Goode/PA)

If England are to retrieve the urn for the first time since 2015 they will have to prevail in five of the six white-ball contests against the ODI and T20 world champions, with two points per win on offer.

England were able to land some blows on their all-conquering opponents with Tammy Beaumont recording her nation’s first Test double hundred and Sophie Ecclestone recording five-fors in each innings.

But the decisive period came in a hectic 29 balls on the penultimate evening as England stumbled from 55 for none to 73 for four, with Gardner snaring Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight.

Ecclestone was adamant there was belief England could do the unlikely on a sunny but blustery morning on a wearing pitch although the signs were there when their first runs came via byes after Gardner just beat Wyatt’s outside edge with a straighter delivery that went through Alyssa Healy’s legs.

Test debutant Wyatt expertly climbed into a drive off Tahlia McGrath’s seam but Gardner made the breakthrough by tossing one up wider to nightwatcher Kate Cross, who threw the bat and edged behind.

Amy Jones was beaten on the outside edge first ball and had 13 nervy dots before she got off the mark by flaying over extra-cover after Gardner had over-pitched.

But two deliveries later, Jones injudiciously advanced to the spinner and missed. While Healy, who has been nursing fractures to her left index and right ring fingers in this match, failed to gather cleanly, the Australia captain was able to whip off the bails before Jones got back over the line.

Gardner operated in tandem with a seamer at the other end and continued to cause problems, with Ecclestone inside edging a sweep perilously close to her stumps in the over where Wyatt reached her half-century as England brought the target down to double digits.

But in Gardner’s next over, Ecclestone missed a flick off her pads and was given lbw, a decision that was upheld on review, as the Australian celebrated 10 wickets for the match.

The end came with two wickets in three overs as Gardner claimed the best match figures by an Australian and the second best of all-time as Lauren Filer’s England debut ended with her stumps rearranged after playing down the wrong line to Gardner, who then had Wyatt after she missed a sweep.

Wyatt reviewed the decision – more in hope than expectation – but three reds confirmed the worst as Gardner, who took all five wickets on Monday morning, and Australia celebrated a hard-fought win.

