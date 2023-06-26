As Chelsea face a busy transfer window – the story so far and what happens next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

As Chelsea face a busy transfer window – the story so far and what happens next

By Press Association
File photo dated 01-06-2019 of Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino. Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as Chelsea head coach on a two-year contract, the club have announced. Issue date: Monday May 29th, 2023.
File photo dated 01-06-2019 of Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino. Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as Chelsea head coach on a two-year contract, the club have announced. Issue date: Monday May 29th, 2023.

After their worst season in nearly 30 years, Chelsea have never had a more critical summer in terms of transfer business.

Departures are likely to prove as crucial as new signings and there has been plenty of movement in both directions, with expectation that the bulk of the activity is still to come.

The PA news agency looks at what has been done and what to expect ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s first season in charge.

How urgent is it all?

Todd Boehly
Todd Boehly has spent more than £600million on transfers since acquiring Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Very. Chelsea have a bloated first-team squad following owner Todd Boehly’s scattergun first 12 months at the helm, with more than £600million spent on transfers.

Successive managers in Graham Potter and Frank Lampard admitted to finding the job of accommodating so many players an almost unworkable challenge, and since January there has been little consistency in team selection or shape, with cohesion amongst the squad lacking.

There is also the matter of satisfying Financial Fair Play rules. With sky-high outgoings and no income from European football, something has to be done to balance the books, ideally before the June 30 deadline for keeping everything on last season’s accounts.

Who’s on the way in?

Christopher Nkunku
Christopher Nkunku has joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig (Nick Potts/PA)

Christopher Nkunku has joined from RB Leipzig for £53m after a pre-contract agreement was reached in January for the France international.

With the team having recorded their lowest goal tally in almost a century last campaign, more attacking arrivals are necessary, and a deal for Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson has reportedly been struck.

Moise Caicedo of Brighton is a long-term target but no bid has been made since the Seagulls rebuffed Chelsea’s repeated overtures in January.

Who has already left?

Chelsea v Liverpool – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
N’Golo Kante has left Chelsea for the Saudi Pro League (Adam Davy/PA)

So far the departures have been predictable ones, with N’Golo Kante leaving for Al-Ittihad and Kalidou Koulibaly joining Al-Hilal, both in the Saudi Arabia Professional League.

Kante had looked close to agreeing a new contract at Stamford Bridge last season but talks had long since broken down by the time he accepted a reported £86m-a-year offer to become the latest star name to swap a major European club for the Gulf.

Defender Koulibaly was in and out of the team during his one season in blue, and with manager Pochettino well stocked in central defence he has left the club less than 12 months after joining from Napoli.

Who will be next?

Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Kai Havertz is set to join Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Deals have been agreed for forward Hakim Ziyech and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to join their former team-mates in Saudi Arabia for £8m and £16m respectively.

Ziyech has been eager to depart since a deadline-day move to Paris St Germain fell through in January, after Chelsea failed to submit the correct paperwork in time.

Despite a strong first two seasons in west London, Mendy has lost his place as first-choice keeper to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kai Havertz is on the verge of joining Arsenal in a reported £65m deal, with an announcement expected this week, while Mateo Kovacic will join Manchester City after the clubs agreed a £30m fee for the Croatia international.

Who else is surplus to requirements?

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Striker Romelu Lukaku is eager to rerun to Inter where he spent last season on loan, though Chelsea have reportedly been unwilling to agree to another temporary move as they seek a permanent transfer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another outcast to have been linked with the Saudi Pro League and is unlikely to have a future at Stamford Bridge, though it is thought he remains unconvinced about a move to the Gulf.

What about Mason Mount?

Mason Mount
Mason Mount has been the subject of three bids from Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

As it stands, Manchester United have had three bids for the England midfielder rejected and are at the point of walking away from the deal to focus on other targets.

The 24-year-old rejected new terms last season but there is no offer on the table from the Blues, with his contract about to enter its final 12 months.

United reportedly believe an asking price of £65m is too high for a player who will be available on a free this time next year and can begin negotiating a pre-contract agreement with another club in January.

That leaves the player with three options: see out the final year of his deal, hold out to see if another bidder emerges, or ask Chelsea back to the negotiating table.

More from The Courier

Arbroath fans at Glastonbury
'Weary' Arbroath fans head home from Glastonbury after 12-hour stints holding flag
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith has been stood down with immediate effect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
BREAKING: Arbroath RNLI operations manager axed in row over new town lifeboat
Kinross Beer Garden has been a big hit since opening in July 2020. Image:
More than 1,800 sign petition to save Kinross Beer Garden after council's removal order
Craig Brown of Dundee FC at Dens park in 1962.
Craig Brown obituary: Scotland legend who said Dundee held special place in his heart
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
Sounds of war to echo around Crail Airfield cinasium once again
Barrie Cameron. Image: Facebook
Jail for Perth creep who preyed on woman as she walked home alone
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found.
Man's body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street
Ross Matthews made his return versus Linlithgow Rose on Saturday.
Ross Matthews on 'mentally challenging' spell as Raith Rovers star maps out plan
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive at a party in London.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Your mortgage rise is a game for this government
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
Angus planners reject bid to knock down historic Montrose port building