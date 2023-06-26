Football pays tribute to Craig Brown – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.

Football

Tributes were paid to Craig Brown.

A true Scotland legend. Our thoughts are with Craig’s loved ones at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/qti23CLzqZ — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 26, 2023

Rangers are saddened to hear of the death of former player and Scotland manager, Craig Brown, at the age of 82. Best known for his time in charge of the @ScotlandNT from 1993 to 2001, Brown’s playing career began at Ibrox. The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with his… pic.twitter.com/dNiDwLsk0r — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 26, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Craig Brown. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Motherwell FC are with Craig’s family and close friends at this very sad time. — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 26, 2023

Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown. A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 26, 2023

Everyone at the club are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player Craig Brown, aged 82. The thoughts of everyone at the Kilmac Stadium are with Craig’s family and friends at this very sad time.https://t.co/UasA83asxW pic.twitter.com/TgmwkLz02v — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 26, 2023

Everyone at Falkirk FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Falkirk player and Scottish football legend Craig Brown. All our thoughts are with Craig's family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/gBBEY0yK6e — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) June 26, 2023

Everyone at Clyde is incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of our former manager Craig Brown Craig took charge of 409 games from 1977 to 1986 and won Second Division championship twice with the Bully Wee Our thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends at this sad time pic.twitter.com/sdTRm6EqkP — Clyde FC (@ClydeFC) June 26, 2023

Man City bid farewell to a club great.

After 7 years a wonderful time ends. You made me realize all my dreams. 🏆💯 I will carry you forever in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue! Thank you @ManCity! 💙🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/YLCrsJU0TG — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) June 26, 2023

More than a teammate! Thank you legend. Gonna miss you at this club. But you leave with all the memories together💙 — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) June 26, 2023

We will miss you Captain 💙 all the best for you and your family @IlkayGuendogan pic.twitter.com/azdohBwJ9Z — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) June 26, 2023

Thank you, @IlkayGuendogan 👏👏 what a player and a servant you have been for the club 💙 https://t.co/62Q1Kzf5Tk — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) June 26, 2023

West Ham and Man City remembered a former favourite.

Today marks 20 years since Marc-Vivien Foé tragically passed away. Rest in peace ❤️⚒️ pic.twitter.com/UJmDppC6qF — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 26, 2023

20 years. Marc-Vivien Foe Never forgotten 🩵 pic.twitter.com/PyNmqcZS4g — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 26, 2023

Jamie Carragher’s Glastonbury weekend came to a close.

Cricket

Ben Duckett found a way to stand out from the crowd at 5ft 7in.

Ben Duckett reaching new heights 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oVfZKA6ILV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2023

England’s women took pride in their performance despite an Ashes Test loss.

5 days of hard work, grit and determination. It wasn't to be but there is so much to be proud of 🫶 Special memories to last a lifetime. #EnglandCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ki6JjgKNAm — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2023

Tennis

Novak Djokovic prepared for Wimbledon.

Swinging my way into the grass season 😉🌱 pic.twitter.com/61LKv0eqcD — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 26, 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas was being philosophical.

Life is a constant cycle of looking forward to weekends, then dreading Mondays. It's like being on a rollercoaster with really long drops and short peaks. — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) June 26, 2023

Jannik Sinner made a Wimbledon vow.

Thank you Halle for the opportunity to play last week. Hope to see you next year. Never easy to withdraw, but I had to do what was right for my body in that moment. After a few days rest & consulting my doctor, I’ll be fit and ready for Wimbeldon💪🏼🦊 #Forza pic.twitter.com/unZUbI20WL — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) June 26, 2023

UFC

Conor McGregor made a bold claim.