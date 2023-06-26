Josh Reid leaves Coventry to rejoin Ross County on three-year contract

Ross County have secured the return of left-back Josh Reid on a three-year contract.

Reid left County for Coventry in January 2021 after playing 24 times for the Dingwall side’s first team.

But the 21-year-old only made two appearances in England, one for the Sky Blues in the League Cup and one on loan with Stevenage.

Manager Malky Mackay told County’s website: “I am delighted to see Josh return to the club, he knows the club and area very well and is a player who has had recent international experience with the Scotland Under-21s.”