Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weighs up Saudi Arabia move

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (right) have been linked to the Saudi Pro League (Peter Byrne, PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (right) have been linked to the Saudi Pro League (Peter Byrne, PA)

What the papers say

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be the first England international to move to the Saudi Pro League, with the Daily Mail reporting he is considering a lucrative offer to move overseas. The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Reds this summer following seven years at Anfield.

However, his ex-Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah is likely to turn down a move to Saudi Arabia despite reports linking the prolific 31-year-old Egypt forward to the league, the Mirror said.

Malta v England – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – National Stadium Ta’Qali
England’s James Maddison could join Tottenham from Leicester (Nick Potts, PA)

Tottenham are looking to send an opening offer of £40million to Leicester for their England midfielder James Maddison, but the Telegraph says the recently relegated Foxes want £60million for his services.

Newcastle are continuing their recruitment drive and are now entering advanced talks to sign England Under-21 defender Tino Livramento for £15million from Southampton, according to the Telegraph.

Aston Villa are also hoping to bolster their defence with manager Unai Emery looking to link back up with his former Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, the Times reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham’s Harry Kane is reportedly interested in a move to Germany (John Walton, PA)

Harry Kane: Bayern Munich could be in contention to prise the 29-year-old away from Tottenham with Sky Sport Germany reporting the England captain is interested in a move to Germany.

Victor Osimhen: Liverpool have joined the likes of Manchester United and Paris St Germain in the race for the 24-year-old Napoli striker, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

