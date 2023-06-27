Azeem Rafiq praises ‘courage’ of respondents to ICEC report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Azeem Rafiq praises ‘courage’ of respondents to ICEC report

By Press Association
Azeem Rafiq ignited the debate around discrimination in the sport after he spoke out in 2020 (James Manning/PA)
Azeem Rafiq ignited the debate around discrimination in the sport after he spoke out in 2020 (James Manning/PA)

Azeem Rafiq hailed the courage of those who had contributed to a new report laying bare the problems of discrimination facing cricket.

A long-awaited Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report was finally published on Tuesday.

Based on findings from more than 4,000 respondents, it found racism remains entrenched in the sport, that women routinely encounter sexism and misogyny and are treated as “subordinate” to men within cricket, and that little to no action has been taken to address the class barriers that exist.

In short, the report found cricket to be “elitist and exclusionary” and set out 44 recommendations for the England and Wales Cricket Board to act on.

Rafiq ignited the debate around discrimination in the sport after he spoke out in 2020 about the racism he encountered across two spells at Yorkshire, and contributed to the ICEC report.

Azeem Rafiq hailed the courage of those who had contributed to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report
Azeem Rafiq hailed the courage of those who had contributed to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report (Mike Egerton/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I hope that reading this report will be some closure to all the people that have contributed.

“All of these people were brave enough to speak to the commission and I know there are a lot more out there suffering in silence. I just hope that this report reflects their voice and gives them a path to closure.

“It doesn’t matter how you speak or where you speak, any sort of decision to speak and contribute to such a huge issue within our society, within our game, takes a lot of courage. I obviously don’t know each and every one of these people (but) I’m just incredibly proud of that bravery.”

The first of the 44 recommendations was for the ECB to unreservedly apologise for failing to do enough to tackle discrimination, and to those who had suffered as a result of those failures.

The ECB has done so, and committed to a three-month consultation process to draw up reforms that build on the recommendations of the report.

Asked if he shared ICEC chair Cindy Butts’ faith in the current ECB leadership to bring about meaningful change, Rafiq said: “There’s an opportunity for the current leadership. I think they will be judged on their actions ultimately.

“It’s very important for us not to jump from one place to the other, that there’s no kneejerk reactions. I like the fact the ECB is going to take some time to create a strategy.”

Rafiq said there were bound to still be people who would insist these issues are either isolated or exaggerated, but added: “All I say to them is, for the sake of our game, we’ve got to come together.

“Cricket has got to become a place for everyone or we really risk what our game is going to become.

“This research is pretty damning. The data is there, the research is there, it’s over 4,000 (respondents) at this stage.

“If after everything that has happened over the last few years there’s still this denial that makes it really difficult for us to really come together and make our game respectful and a place for everyone.”

