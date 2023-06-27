Alessia Russo shares diet struggles that left her ‘not strong enough to compete’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Alessia Russo shares diet struggles that left her ‘not strong enough to compete’

By Press Association
England’s Alessia Russo has revealed her struggles with food and weight (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s Alessia Russo has revealed her struggles with food and weight (Adam Davy/PA)

England forward Alessia Russo felt she was not strong enough to play football at the highest level after losing weight during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old is set to play a key part for the Lionesses at this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

However, in an interview with Women’s Health magazine, the former Manchester United player opened up about her “low point” after losing weight using a calorie-counting app.

Alessia Russo
Euro 2022 winner Russo is set to play a key part in this summer’s World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She told Women’s Health: “In lockdown, it was tough. I was training on my own, I was home and I lost quite a bit of weight. Then I signed for Man United soon after lockdown.

“And within about six weeks, I completely tore my hamstring, (which I) could only relate back to losing a lot of weight because I’ve never had a muscle injury before.”

Russo, who scored four goals in England’s victorious European Championship campaign last summer, revealed she would track calories and macros on an app.

She said: “I wanted to make sure I hit (my numbers) really, but it was also about really low calories.

“So (my diet) was high protein, but I was sacrificing all the carbs and the fats… and then that would be my calories for the day.

“I used to track everything (on an app). I know some people still use (it), but…I was at a low point with my food and with my weight.

“I wasn’t strong enough. I wasn’t robust. I thought I looked great… but really, on the football pitch, I wasn’t strong enough to compete.”

More from The Courier

The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…
James Anderson.
Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to 'kick…
McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
'Depraved' high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years
Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Lewis Capaldi's Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing
Fight outside Arbroath McDonald's
Watch delivery drivers brawl outside Arbroath McDonald's as police launch probe