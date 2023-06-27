Watford sign Tom Ince from Reading

Watford have announced the signing of Tom Ince for an undisclosed fee from Sky Bet League One side Reading.

The 31-year-old arrives at Vicarage Road having signed a two-year contract with the option of a further season.

Ince has a wealth of experience in the Championship having featured for Derby, Nottingham Forest, Stoke, Luton and most recently Reading. He has also played in the Premier League for Hull and Crystal Palace before joining Huddersfield during the 2017-18 season.

Ince’s nine goals in 38 games last season was not enough to save Reading from being relegated to the third tier.

The son of former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has scored 96 times in the Championship over 365 games and becomes Valerien Ismael’s second signing of the summer after Rhys Healey joined the club last week.