How are Premier League’s top teams preparing for the 2023-24 season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

How are Premier League’s top teams preparing for the 2023-24 season?

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (top) and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during a Premier League match at Old Trafford last September (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (top) and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during a Premier League match at Old Trafford last September (Martin Rickett/PA)

With Premier League clubs travelling far and wide to fulfil commercial commitments as well as prepare for the upcoming campaign, the 2023-24 pre-season diary is packed full of fixtures across the globe.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the top teams will be doing, who they will face and how they will be ramping up to challenge for honours.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will head off to a training camp at adidas headquarters in Nurnberg on July 9 and will face the second-tier side as part of their preparations before travelling to the United States.

The trip includes high-profile friendlies against the MLS All-Stars, managed by Wayne Rooney, in Washington DC, Manchester United in New Jersey and Barcelona in Los Angeles, before they return home to host an Emirates Cup clash with Monaco on August 2 and take on Manchester City in the Community Shield four days later.

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino begins work on July 3 with the squad beginning to trickle back into Cobham from the following day, depending on recent international commitments, before flying out to the United States on July 17 to begin a two-week tour.

The first match comes against Wrexham on July 19 in North Carolina, with further games against Brighton, Newcastle and Fulham also scheduled before the team return home to prepare for their Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Liverpool

Having missed out on Champions League qualification, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be keen to get the ball rolling on a new season.

A training camp in the Black Forest scheduled for mid-July, followed by two friendlies in Germany against Karlsruher and Gruerther Furth before they come up against relegated Leicester and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Singapore Festival of Football.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will take him Champions League winners to the Far East in pre-season
Pep Guardiola will take him Champions League winners to the Far East in pre-season (Martin Rickett/PA)

The treble winners will get a chance to parade their three trophies in the Far East as Pep Guardiola gears his players up to defend their crowns.

Yokohama F Marinos and Guardiola’s old club Bayern are the two opponents they will face at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo before taking on Atletico Madrid in Seoul and jetting back in time to face Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield on August 6.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have a packed pre-season schedule as the Dutchman aims to add to the Carabao Cup he delivered in his first year at Old Trafford.

United face old foes Leeds in Oslo before a fixture against Lyon at Murrayfield ahead of the US leg of their tour which pits them against Arsenal, Hollywood-owned Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund before a final friendly against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on their way home.

Newcastle

Newcastle and Chelsea meet in pre-season having clashed on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign
Newcastle and Chelsea meet in pre-season having clashed on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A local clash with neighbouring Gateshead and a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers will open Newcastle’s pre-season.

The Magpies then jet off to the US where, like Chelsea, they will compete in the Summer Series as Eddie Howe’s men come up against Aston Villa in Philadelphia, the Blues in Atlanta and Brighton in New Jersey.

Tottenham

New head coach Ange Postecoglou will return home to Australia as Spurs rack up the air miles on their pre-season tour.

After returning to training, Tottenham will travel to face London rivals West Ham in Perth before facing former boss Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Singapore and rounding off their travels with a clash against Leicester in Thailand on July 23.

More from The Courier

The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…
James Anderson.
Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to 'kick…
McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
'Depraved' high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years
Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Lewis Capaldi's Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing
Fight outside Arbroath McDonald's
Watch delivery drivers brawl outside Arbroath McDonald's as police launch probe