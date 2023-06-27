Burnley sign goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux on free transfer from Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burnley sign goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux on free transfer from Leyton Orient

By Press Association
Burnley have signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux from Leyon Orient (Ben Whitley/PA)
Burnley have signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux from Leyon Orient (Ben Whitley/PA)

Burnley have signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux on a free transfer from Leyton Orient, the newly-promoted Premier League club have announced.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Turf Moor and becomes the Clarets’ second signing since they secured their return to the top flight.

Camden-born Vigouroux, who has previously had spells at Brentford, Tottenham and Liverpool, was a key part of the Orient side that won Sky Bet League Two last season.

Manager Vincent Kompany told the club’s website, burnleyfc.com: “We are looking forward to Lawrence being part of what we are building here at Burnley.

“He has come through top Academy systems to become the player he is today with standout performances in recent years.

“He is a very talented goalkeeper with a good personality and someone we will enjoy working with.”

Vigouroux played youth football at Brentford and Spurs before joining Liverpool in 2014. He did not break into the first-team at Anfield and joined Swindon permanently in 2016 after a successful loan spell.

Having pledged his international allegiance to Chile, for whom he qualifies through one of his parents, he later had a short stint at Everton de Vina del Mar in the South American country.

Lawrence Vigouroux celebrates Leyton Orient's promotion
Vigouroux was a central part of Orient’s promotion (Joe Giddens/PA)

He returned to the UK and joined Orient in 2020. He has excelled for the London club since, and last season kept 24 clean sheets in their successful league campaign.

His arrival comes after Burnley’s capture of Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from West Brom.

Vigouroux said: “It’s amazing to be here, an unbelievable training ground to be a part of and I’m really happy.

“You only have to look around where we’re working and training every day. This was the right step and the right way to go. Hopefully I can leave an impression here.”

