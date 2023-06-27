Burnley sign goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux on free transfer from Leyton Orient

Burnley have signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux on a free transfer from Leyton Orient, the newly-promoted Premier League club have announced.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Turf Moor and becomes the Clarets’ second signing since they secured their return to the top flight.

Camden-born Vigouroux, who has previously had spells at Brentford, Tottenham and Liverpool, was a key part of the Orient side that won Sky Bet League Two last season.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux makes Turf Moor move to become second arrival of the transfer window 📝 — Burnley FC 🏆 (@BurnleyOfficial) June 27, 2023

Manager Vincent Kompany told the club’s website, burnleyfc.com: “We are looking forward to Lawrence being part of what we are building here at Burnley.

“He has come through top Academy systems to become the player he is today with standout performances in recent years.

“He is a very talented goalkeeper with a good personality and someone we will enjoy working with.”

Vigouroux played youth football at Brentford and Spurs before joining Liverpool in 2014. He did not break into the first-team at Anfield and joined Swindon permanently in 2016 after a successful loan spell.

Having pledged his international allegiance to Chile, for whom he qualifies through one of his parents, he later had a short stint at Everton de Vina del Mar in the South American country.

Vigouroux was a central part of Orient’s promotion (Joe Giddens/PA)

He returned to the UK and joined Orient in 2020. He has excelled for the London club since, and last season kept 24 clean sheets in their successful league campaign.

His arrival comes after Burnley’s capture of Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from West Brom.

Vigouroux said: “It’s amazing to be here, an unbelievable training ground to be a part of and I’m really happy.

“You only have to look around where we’re working and training every day. This was the right step and the right way to go. Hopefully I can leave an impression here.”