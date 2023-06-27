Tottenham standing firm on Harry Kane amid interest from Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tottenham standing firm on Harry Kane amid interest from Bayern Munich

By Press Association
Harry Kane has plenty of suitors after scoring 30 goals in the Premier League for Tottenham last season (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane has plenty of suitors after scoring 30 goals in the Premier League for Tottenham last season (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane this summer, the PA news agency understands.

The club’s record goal-scorer is approaching the final 12 months of his contract and reports on Tuesday indicated Bayern Munich had bid 70million euros plus add-ons for the England captain.

PA understands Spurs have not received an official offer from the Bundesliga champions and any bid would be immediately rejected.

Tottenham’s stance on Kane remains consistent with the last few transfer windows despite continued interest in the 29-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane became Spurs’ all-time leading scorer with his 267th goal for the club – the winner against Manchester City – in February (John Walton/PA)

Kane subsequently stayed with his boyhood team and broke the club’s all-time scoring record in February with the winner against Pep Guardiola’s side.

It saw Kane move beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally of 266 goals for Spurs, which had stood since 1970.

The next target in Kane’s sights is Alan Shearer’s record Premier League haul of 260 goals.

After a fine individual campaign in which Kane scored 30 goals, despite the north London club finishing eighth and having three head coaches, the forward is now only 48 away from passing Shearer’s tally.

Discussions between Spurs and Kane’s camp over a new contract were set to be pushed back until the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but the club are yet to appoint a director of football and Kane’s own season only finished on June 19 following England commitments.

More from The Courier

Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs back up
Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan arrives ahead of First Minister Humza Yousaf statement on 'Our Priorities for Scotland', in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over 'sharp rise' in costs
The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…