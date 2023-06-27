‘I haven’t come here for a jolly-up’ – Curtis Davies joins Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I haven’t come here for a jolly-up’ – Curtis Davies joins Cheltenham

By Press Association
Curtis Davies has joined Cheltenham Town following his release by Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Curtis Davies has joined Cheltenham Town following his release by Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cheltenham have signed veteran defender Curtis Davies following his release by Derby.

It was announced in May that the 38-year-old would leave the Rams at the end of the 2022/23 season after six years at the club.

He moved to Pride Park in 2017 following Hull’s relegation from the Premier League, having played more than 170 times in the top flight for Aston Villa, West Brom and Birmingham as well as the Tigers.

He was part of the Hull side that narrowly lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal in 2014, scoring to put his side 2-0 up in the first half before they succumbed to a 3-2 extra-time defeat at Wembley.

Before that his two-and-a-half years at Birmingham saw him play alongside current Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott, with whom he will now team up in League One as they look to build on last season’s 16th-place finish.

“It feels good,” Davies told the club’s website. “It’s an exciting time for me, I never though I’d be able to get a new challenge like this at my age.

“I haven’t come here for a jolly-up. I haven’t come here to just wave goodbye to my career and down tools.

“I want to try and achieve something this year and I’ll be trying my very best to do that for Cheltenham Town.”

The Robins will embark on their third straight season in League One following promotion in 2021, with 15th- and 16th-place finishes in their last two campaigns representing the club’s highest ever placings in the English football pyramid.

