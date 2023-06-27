Steven Fletcher leaves relegated Dundee United

Steven Fletcher has opted to leave Dundee United following their relegation.

The former Scotland striker had another year left on his Tannadice deal but he will not be part of manager Jim Goodwin’s cinch Championship title charge.

The 36-year-old told the club’s official website: “I would like to thank everyone at the club for the warm reception my family and I received, and the fans for welcoming me with open arms – that’s something that will never leave me.

“I know this club will be back where it belongs with the group of players that remain here under Jim’s guidance, and I wish the boys, the gaffer and the supporters all the very best for the future.”

United added: “The club would like to place on record our gratitude to Steven for his services, as he leaves with our best wishes.”