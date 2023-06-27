Jack Grealish waves Ilkay Gundogan off from Man City – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association June 27 2023, 9.47pm Share Jack Grealish waves Ilkay Gundogan off from Man City – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4513921/jack-grealish-waves-ilkay-gundogan-off-from-man-city-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link File photo dated 03-06-2023 of Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrating scoring the first goal in the FA Cup final with team-mate Jack Grealish. Haaland and Gundogan have hit 50 in all competitions, as can Jack Grealish if he plays in Saturday’s final. Issue date: Thursday June 8, 2023. Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 27. Football Jack Grealish bids farewell to Ilkay Gundogan. An unbelievable player and more importantly an even greater person. Thank you for all the great memories Gundo! You’ve gave me so many brother 💙 all the best to you and your family on your new chapter legend 💙⚽️ @IlkayGuendogan pic.twitter.com/yeWwTuoD7E— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) June 27, 2023 Gundogan made himself at home in his new surroundings. Günaydin 😁🙏🏼Turkish food = best food 🫶🏼🇹🇷❤️ https://t.co/sj1ueqEn7q— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) June 27, 2023 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔾ü𝕟𝕕𝕠ğ𝕒𝕟𝕤 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A0VerIbAmB— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) June 27, 2023 Burnley got a new football friend. 🚌😉 pic.twitter.com/Vt2PnfGWLp— Burnley FC 🏆 (@BurnleyOfficial) June 27, 2023 Manchester United released their new kit. pic.twitter.com/jUntXEwSVQ— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 27, 2023 New season = New shirt. 🔴 #manutd #mufc pic.twitter.com/dlUZOIzLyk— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 27, 2023 Wilfried Zaha bought a football club. May the journey begin 🤞🏿@afccroydonath @stormzy pic.twitter.com/yLfYnulMA5— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) June 27, 2023 England Under-21s were preparing for Germany. The finishing touches ahead of our #YoungLions' third #U21EURO group-stage fixture against Germany 🎨 pic.twitter.com/JnLIWN9U55— England (@England) June 27, 2023 Preparing for Germany 👊Our #YoungLions' hard work continues in Georgia ahead of their final #U21EURO Group C game tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pgvDlB9V1W— England (@England) June 27, 2023 Cricket England welcomed Josh Tongue ahead of the second Ashes Test. A special day 🥰How good does it feel to be part of the team, @JoshTongue? 👇 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/EvfloYCpzv— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2023 Kate Cross reflected on the Women’s Ashes Test. This week 😍We didn’t get the points but I hope we made the point that we shouldn’t need to keep fighting for this format.@Tammy_Beaumont & @Sophecc19 making history. @Danni_Wyatt & @laurenfiler14 exciting debuts 🏴This team is special 🤍Thanks for the support @TrentBridge pic.twitter.com/VF9Exv24Nf— Kate Cross (@katecross16) June 27, 2023