Arsenal make improved £105m bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Arsenal make improved £105m bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice

By Press Association
West Ham captain Declan Rice is the subject of a club-record bid from Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
West Ham captain Declan Rice is the subject of a club-record bid from Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arsenal have launched a £105million bid to land West Ham skipper Declan Rice – although their London rivals are seeking a faster payment structure before accepting the offer.

The PA news agency understands Arsenal’s third bid, which would see Rice become the most expensive British player of all-time, was made on Tuesday.

It is believed to be a £100million offer with £5million in add-ons, eclipsing Arsenal’s record transfer as the Gunners aim to fend off interest in Rice from Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, it is understood West Ham are unhappy with the payment structure put forward but are looking to negotiate rather than dismiss the offer out of hand.

Kai Havertz is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player sooner rather than later
Kai Havertz is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player sooner rather than later. (Adam Drury/PA)

Arsenal have already had two bids knocked back for Rice, who they have admired for a long time, while City are also now making moves to sign the 24-year-old.

Things have gone much smoother for Arsenal in their pursuit of Germany forward Kai Havertz.

With a deal agreed with Chelsea, Havertz underwent a medical over the weekend and is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player within the next 24 hours as footage of his arrival video was leaked on social media.

Meanwhile, a move for Ajax full-back Jurrien Timber is still being worked on as Arsenal aim to improve on a squad that finished second last season.

More from The Courier

This home in Fife has a superb view. Image: Rettie.
5 Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus homes with amazing views
CR0043177, Gemma Bibby, Dundee. Day 3 (Sunday) of Radio 1 Big Weekend. Picture shows: Niall Horan on stage, Camperdown Park, Dundee, 28th May 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Niall Horan wants more big gigs for 'starved' Dundee audience
General view of the A921 at Aberdour
Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle Fife crash
General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
Dundee care home ordered to make further improvements over 'unacceptable' cleanliness levels
Bobby Linn will star in Ricky Little's testimonial. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn to make final Arbroath appearance at Ricky Little testimonial this Saturday
Armed police on Allan Park in Hill of Beath. Image: Fife Jammers Locations/Facebook
Armed police descend on Fife street
Scott Kidd.
Sick 'carer' from Montrose cannot make new friendships without permission
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains transfer market approach this summer
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Pregnant offender could face post-birth prison term for Arbroath crimes
Arbroath's inshore and all-weather lifeboats during the recent station open day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath lifeboat: Community council say RNLI is 'testing town loyalty to limit'