Prime Minister praises ‘swift hands’ of Jonny Bairstow in halting Lord’s protest

By Press Association
Jonny Bairstow carries a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch (Adam Davy/PA)
Jonny Bairstow carries a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch (Adam Davy/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the “swift hands” of Jonny Bairstow after England’s wicketkeeper carried a Just Stop Oil protester off the Lord’s pitch on the first morning of the second Ashes Test.

Bairstow took matters into his own hands when two men from the activist group ran on to the field armed with orange paint dust in a clear attempt to halt the match.

Gloveman Bairstow, a keen rugby league player in his younger days, ran to meet one of the protesters and lifted them off their feet before carting them over the boundary edge.

Having handed them over to the stewards, Bairstow headed to the pavilion to change his orange-stained whites, but his quick thinking may well have prevented a much lengthier delay to proceedings had the paint made it as far as the wicket.

The other protester, who attracted the attention of England captain Ben Stokes, was intercepted by security staff, while another was apprehended in the stands. All three were arrested.

An official spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “These sorts of selfish, guerrilla tactics that target events bringing joy to millions are exactly why the Government brought in new powers so the police can take swift action.

“The Prime Minister is pleased play was able to resume quickly and thanks security staff, the swift hands of Jonny Bairstow and other England players who stepped in.”

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt the second Test
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt the second Test (Mike Egerton/PA)

Downing Street said the situation at Lord’s was “unusual” in response to questions about whether other citizens should follow Bairstow’s lead in tackling protesters.

“I think, obviously, there is a reason we empowered the police to take action, and that’s what we see day-to-day,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“Obviously these were unusual circumstances.”

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special, commentator Jonathan Agnew said: “Jonny Bairstow’s dander was up there, he was like a flanker. Let’s hope this doesn’t happen again, let’s hope that’s the one attack on the Ashes this year.”

Security tackle protesters at Lord's
Security tackle protesters at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Broadcasters largely chose not to highlight the incident, keeping this mantra during the lunch break too, but former Australia captain Ricky Ponting offered one cheeky reference during the morning session.

“I didn’t want to say anything, but the one chance that’s come Jonny’s way, he’s held on to so far,” Ponting joked on Sky Sports.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “We are aware of protesters on the Lord’s Cricket Ground pitch today, Wednesday, 28 June. Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody.”

Guy Lavender, chief executive of the Marylebone Cricket Club, which owns Lord’s, criticised those involved.

He said: “MCC condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s pitch incursion and with the behaviour of the protesters involved.

“Their actions not only endanger themselves and those who work at the ground, but they have consistently shown complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events, not just here at Lord’s but around the country at other sporting venues.”

Just Stop Oil said on Twitter: “At 11am, three Just Stop Oil supporters stormed the pitch at Lord’s Cricket Ground in a cloud of orange powder paint and disrupted the #Ashes2023 Second Test between England and Australia.”

Just Stop Oil protesters previously delayed England’s arrival for day one of their one-off Test against Ireland on June 1 by standing in front of their team coach outside their Kensington hotel.

It was Bairstow who highlighted the incident at the time by posting a picture of it on his Instagram story.

Just Stop Oil protesters were able to disrupt the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham between Saracens and Sale last month. Two men wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts invaded the pitch midway through the first half and threw orange paint powder on to the field before being removed.

A similar incident occurred at the Crucible during the World Snooker Championship in April.

