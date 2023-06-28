Ex-Essex player Jahid Ahmed: Racism probe being dragged out to protect accused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Essex player Jahid Ahmed: Racism probe being dragged out to protect accused

By Press Association
Jahid Ahmed believes those investigating his allegations of racism are trying to exhaust him (House of Commons/PA handout)
Former Essex player Jahid Ahmed believes an investigation into his allegations of racism is deliberately being dragged out to protect one of the accused.

Ahmed, who spoke out in the week that a damning report highlighted entrenched racism in English and Welsh cricket, is convinced investigators want him to get to the point where he becomes exhausted by the process and gives up.

The 37-year-old came forward in 2021 to talk about his time at Essex from 2003 to 2009, saying he was called a “curry-muncher”, told he stank of curry and likened to a terrorist in the days after the July 7 London bombings in 2005.

The club commissioned an independent review, led by Katharine Newton KC, into those allegations plus claims of racism from two other former players, Maurice Chambers and Zoheb Sharif. Almost two years on, Ahmed says he has lost faith in the process.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report published this week highlighted that the sport’s complaints processes were “overly defensive”, “confusing” and “unfit for purpose”.

Ahmed says he has been given “seven or eight” different release dates for the Newton review, going back as far as last September, and added: “I’m sick and tired of it. At the moment I feel the investigation is (still) going on.

“They will do anything to protect that person (the player he accused). They will keep going back and forth, back and forth and they keep trying to drag it along.

“They want me to get to a point where I feel exhausted about it and give it up, because they have to protect that player.”

Ahmed said the England and Wales Cricket Board is also running its own investigation, but is equally disillusioned with that.

Ahmed, left, with Azeem Rafiq at a Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing in December 2022
Ahmed, left, with Azeem Rafiq at a Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing in December 2022 (House of Commons/PA)

He says he only discovered the person who first interviewed him had left the ECB when he telephoned to check what was going on.

“They touched base about the allegations I made – I’ve had two interviews with them. Since then I haven’t heard anything to say this is where we’re at, this is what we’re doing. I’ve heard nothing from them.

“It’s so sad. Essex and the ECB, they could have made their life so much easier. All they had to do was show some support, show some sympathy, just listen to what we have to say.

“All I’m asking for is forgiveness from these people who have made my life miserable throughout all these years.”

The ECB issued an unreserved apology to all those who had suffered discrimination in cricket, and has instigated a three-month consultation process which will end with it presenting its formal response to the report’s 44 recommendations.

The ICEC report also said little to no work had been done to address class barriers to participation and progression in cricket, calling the sport “elitist and exclusionary”.

Ahmed says his charity, Platform Cricket, which helps to provide pathways into the sport for children across working-class London boroughs, is precisely the sort of project the ECB should be supporting.

“The work I do completes some of the work of the ECB. If they don’t bite our hands off to take advantage of this programme, they’re the stupid ones really,” he added.

“It’s the same old PR exercises and it feels like every time they don’t learn from their mistakes. The ECB should be thinking, ‘These guys are doing exactly what we’re supposed to be doing’. Come and see what we’re doing.

“You can’t make a decision by sitting behind a desk and not knowing what’s going on in the real world. I just wish they would come along for a day, or a week, to see what we do.”

Essex, Newton’s legal firm and the ECB have been contacted for comment.

