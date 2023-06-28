David Goodwillie has contract cancelled in Australia after backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

David Goodwillie has contract cancelled in Australia after backlash

By Press Association
David Goodwillie has played only one match since leaving Clyde last year (Jeff Holmes/PA)
David Goodwillie has played only one match since leaving Clyde last year (Jeff Holmes/PA)

FC Sorrento have become the latest club to backtrack on signing former Scotland striker David Goodwillie in the wake of a public backlash.

The Australian second-tier side announced on Wednesday that they had recruited the 34-year-old, who was ruled by a judge at a civil court case in 2017 to have raped a woman in 2011.

“SFC are pleased to announce we have added three players to our mid season first team. Clay Gibbs, David Goodwillie & Callum Dobbs have all joined!” read the initial statement from the Perth-based club.

Sorrento head coach Steven McGarry, who played in Scotland when Goodwillie was beginning his career more than a decade ago, added: “With David, we get a player with real quality and experience.

“He’s played in the top leagues in England and Scotland while also representing Scotland at international level so he’s a massive addition to the club.”

After the news was not well-received on social media, however, Sorrento released another statement just hours later revealing they had cancelled Goodwillie’s contract.

“Sorrento Football Club has rescinded its contract with David Goodwillie,” it read.

“David was scheduled to arrive in Perth within the next week to commence playing with the Club for the remainder of the 2023 NPLM season.

“The arrangement was non-commercial in nature.

“The Club has informed David of its decision and apologises to anyone in our football and broader community that may have been caused offence by his signing.”

Sorrento are the third club in 18 months to have been forced into a climbdown over their efforts to sign Goodwillie.

Scottish side Raith Rovers sparked an outcry when they signed Goodwillie from Clyde in February last year and he was released from his contract without playing a match.

Then in February of this year, Northern Premier League side Radcliffe signed the former Dundee United and Blackburn forward and he scored a hat-trick on his debut against Belper Town.

However, having made no prior announcement of his signing, the angry response from the public prompted a change of heart from Radcliffe, who admitted to making “a significant misstep” in signing him and that “our due diligence should have been of a much higher standard”.

Goodwillie and fellow footballer David Robertson were deemed by a judge at a civil court in January 2017 to have raped a 30-year-old woman at a property in Armadale, West Lothian, after a night out in nearby Bathgate in January 2011. Criminal charges against Goodwillie were dropped in 2011 due to lack of evidence.

Goodwillie left English club Plymouth “by mutual consent” days after the civil court ruling and just two months later, in March 2017, he signed for Clyde despite fierce criticism of the Bully Wee’s decision to give him a deal.

A year later, in March 2018, Goodwillie was allowed to do a rare post-match interview in which he outlined his desire to return to full-time football.

“Of course I’ve got aspirations of going back up a level,” he said after scoring his 25th goal of his first season at the club in a League Two win away to Cowdenbeath.

“I want to play for as long as I can at whatever level I can.

“I need to be respectful to Clyde, though, because they believed in me and gave me a chance and I’ll always be thankful for that. I’ll give everything I can to Clyde for as long as I’m here.

“The way the fans and the chairman have been with me means a lot. I take that really deep.

“The fans have taken me in when they might not have, so I’m really thankful for that and appreciate it every single time I step out on the pitch for them.

“Ask any footballer and they’ll say they want to play at the highest level they can. I play football just to breathe and feel freedom. When you cross that line, you’ve got no worries, no stress.”

More from The Courier

Pitlochry High School.
Pitlochry High School has 'polite and respectful' pupils, according to report
St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
Dundee weighing up move for St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson amid Dundee United and…
Arbroath FC defender Aaron Steele and young fan Joe model the club's new kits
Arbroath reveal record 2,300 kit sales as Angus club's commercial director discusses new strip…
Travelodge hotel in Glenrothes.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man at Glenrothes Travelodge
congested traffic in Dundee city centre, where the Dundee Low Emission Zone is due to be enforced next year.
STEVE FINAN: Don't let Dundee Low Emission Zone turn our city centre into a…
Dundee Sheriff Court
Tayside teacher not guilty of stalking offences
Pupils Gareth Stubbs, Rachael Watson and Chrissy Batchelor with Robertson Construction MD Doug Keillor, head teacher Andrew Dingwall and Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside mark the start of the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pupils make their mark to signal start of work on new £66.5 million Monifieth…
Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Angus landowner and friend of late Queen dies
Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…