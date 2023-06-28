Jonny Bairstow steals the show at Lord’s – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 28.

Cricket

The excitement for the second Ashes Test started early in the day.

Queue right round the ground ! pic.twitter.com/O5MOJHHtQd — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) June 28, 2023

But it was a surprise move from Jonny Bairstow making the early headlines at Lord’s.

Jonny Bairstow took matters into his own hands after a Just Stop Oil protester took to the field to disrupt play with orange powder paint pic.twitter.com/w59De9boMk — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 28, 2023

Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already😂😂 #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/f0JcZnCvEr — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 28, 2023

Nathan Lyon made history.

The first specialist bowler to play 💯 consecutive Tests for their team! Congratulations, @NathLyon421 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Am4XEWmTYM — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 28, 2023

Football

Manchester City were still celebrating their big news from Tuesday.

They were also marking Kevin De Bruyne’s big day.

Liverpool sent Rhys Williams on loan to Aberdeen.

Rhys Williams has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 28, 2023

This is how the Dons announced the move.

Back together again at Pittodrie 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tg6HRACXsd — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 28, 2023

Ireland produced something special to announce their World Cup squad.

Here they are! Your @FIFAWWC squad announcement is here ☘️ pic.twitter.com/RGjaLvQnDH — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 28, 2023

Hull were celebrating a birthday.

Through the highs and lows, from Boothferry to Wembley, we'll keep the Hull flag flying high. 🧡#hcafc | @acklams pic.twitter.com/bW0oGGHCHg — Hull City (@HullCity) June 28, 2023

Golf

Min Woo Lee was having a tough time at the mini golf ahead of the British Masters.

As bad breaks go… 😂@Minwoo27Lee enjoying the mini golf course at the Belfry.#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/6bKJT23xul — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 28, 2023

Justin Rose looked happy to be at The Belfry.

Tournament host Sir Nick Faldo was a man in demand.