David Goodwillie vows to ‘speak my truth’ after another club cancels his deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

David Goodwillie vows to ‘speak my truth’ after another club cancels his deal

By Press Association
David Goodwillie has seen another deal fall through (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Goodwillie has seen another deal fall through (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Scotland striker David Goodwillie has vowed to “finally speak my truth” after his latest attempt to return to football was kiboshed following another public backlash.

Australian second-tier side FC Sorrento announced on Wednesday that they had recruited the 34-year-old, who was ruled by a judge at a civil court case in 2017 to have raped a woman in 2011.

After the news of Goodwillie’s impending arrival was not well-received on social media, however, the Perth-based club released another statement just hours later revealing they had cancelled the former Dundee United, Blackburn, Aberdeen and Plymouth player’s contract.

It is his third deal in 18 months to collapse after moves to Scottish Championship side Raith and English non-league outfit Radcliffe were also quashed following ferocious criticism of their decision to sign him.

Goodwillie subsequently opened a Twitter account and shared a post on Wednesday afternoon in which he declared that he owes it to his wife and children to speak out in the face of “misinformation” about his situation.

“Due to recent events, I feel it’s only right to myself, and finally speak my truth,” it read.

“For the past year I have actively tried to speak with the tabloids/news/interviewers anyone that would listen and had the same outcome, they weren’t willing to give me a platform to tell my side, I was told they would come across hypocritical.

“I’m going to take the next few days and write everything down and share it with whoever wants to hear what I have to say.

“I owe it to my wife and children, a lot has been said that is misinformation, I have been silenced for long enough, there will nothing off the table, and after that if anyone has any questions on what I have to say, I will try and answer them all in time.”

Goodwillie and fellow footballer David Robertson were deemed by a judge at a civil court in January 2017 to have raped a 30-year-old woman at a property in Armadale, West Lothian, after a night out in nearby Bathgate in January 2011.

Goodwillie's deal with Sorrento FC was cancelled after another public backlash
Goodwillie’s deal with Sorrento FC was cancelled after another public backlash (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Criminal charges against Goodwillie were dropped in 2011 due to lack of evidence.

Goodwillie was playing for English club Plymouth at the time of the civil court judgement and left “by mutual consent” just days after the ruling.

Two months later, in March 2017, he signed for Clyde despite fierce criticism of the Bully Wee’s decision to give him a deal.

He played for the Cumbernauld-based club for almost five years, becoming club captain and scoring 109 goals in more than 170 appearances, before Raith moved to sign him in February last year. Following widespread opposition to the move, Goodwillie was released from his contract without playing a match.

A year later, there was a similar situation when Northern Premier League side Radcliffe responded to criticism by cancelling Goodwillie’s contract a day after he scored a hat-trick on his debut against Belper Town.

And now Sorrento have followed suit. On Wednesday morning, they revealed the signing of the Scottish forward along with two other new recruits.

“SFC are pleased to announce we have added three players to our mid season first team. Clay Gibbs, David Goodwillie & Callum Dobbs have all joined!” read the initial statement from the Perth-based club.

Sorrento head coach Steven McGarry, who played in Scotland when Goodwillie was beginning his career more than a decade ago, added: “With David, we get a player with real quality and experience.

“He’s played in the top leagues in England and Scotland while also representing Scotland at international level so he’s a massive addition to the club.”

But just hours later, Sorrento deleted their initial post and released another statement.

“Sorrento Football Club has rescinded its contract with David Goodwillie,” it read. “David was scheduled to arrive in Perth within the next week to commence playing with the Club for the remainder of the 2023 NPLM season.

“The arrangement was non-commercial in nature. The Club has informed David of its decision and apologises to anyone in our football and broader community that may have been caused offence by his signing.”

More from The Courier

Jamie McCabe training with Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United keeper Jamie McCabe joins Brechin City
Claire D'All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey
Dundee and Angus disability campaigner welcomes new app for young people
David Goodwillie has seen another deal fall through (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Prisoner death and predator jailed for breach
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Van driver told police he was 'overcome' by heat before horror smash in Perthshire
Arbroath RNLI winch operator Steve Findlay has walked out in protest. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath RNLI crew in crisis as departures rise over lifeboat controversy
Left: Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle. Right: the Pars celebrate winning the league.
Dunfermline director Thomas Meggle on his role, changes to recruitment and 'using the power…
David Goodwillie playing for Clyde
David Goodwillie: Key questions about case that saw striker branded rapist
Margaret Reid. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Angus mum's fight for better postnatal mental health care clears first hurdle at Holyrood
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar speaking at a public event, while Labour leader Keir Starmer looks on.
STUART NICOLSON: Labour won't win back Scottish voters with policies targeting English Tories
Jenny Marra shared images on social media of bins overflowing in the Lochee area and the city centre. Image: Jenny Marra.
Former MSP hits out at mess on Dundee streets