St Mirren sign goalkeeper Zach Hemming on loan from Middlesbrough

St Mirren have signed Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming on a season-long loan

The 23-year-old Englishman has returned for another stint in Scotland after spending the last two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock, where he made 54 appearances.

Hemming, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Boro, has also spent time on loan at Darlington and Blyth Spartans.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he told the St Mirren website.

“I remember seeing the team when I was at Kilmarnock and it seems very structured and everyone knows their role in the team.

“The manager knows how capable I am and what I can do so I just want to impress. I can’t wait to get going.”

Hemming arrives at St Mirren at a time when last season’s number one Trevor Carson is being linked with a move away from the Paisley club.

“Zach is someone that we have been looking at for a while,” said manager Stephen Robinson. “We watched him at Kilmarnock and I know the goalkeeping coach at Middlesborough.

“We’ve had really good reports on Zach and we’ve seen him at close hand so I’m very confident that he will come in and do well.

“He’s a young, enthusiastic goalkeeper and we’re delighted to have him in.”