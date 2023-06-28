Edouard Mendy joins Chelsea exodus to Saudi Arabia with move to Al-Ahli

Edouard Mendy has become the third player to leave Chelsea for Saudi Arabia this summer after the club confirmed he has joined Al-Ahli.

A fee of £16million is understood to have been agreed for the goalkeeper, who lost his place in the team to Kepa Arrizabalaga during the second half of last season.

The 31-year-old had risen to become one of the most highly-rated keepers in the world after helping Chelsea to win the Champions League in 2021, but played only once for the club after returning from the World Cup in Qatar, costing his side a goal after a mistake in a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in May.

The PA news agency understands that new manager Mauricio Pochettino decided weeks ago that Arrizabalaga would be his first choice to start next season in goal, rendering Senegal international Mendy surplus.

Edou Mendy has left Chelsea and joined Al-Ahli FC. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 28, 2023

He joins N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly in having swapped Stamford Bridge for clubs in the Saudi Professional League, with the pair having joined Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal respectively.

Another Chelsea outcast, Hakim Ziyech, is understood to be on the brink of moving to the Gulf state after a deal was struck for him to join Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo also plays.

The club are eager to clear as many of their unwanted players out as possible before June 30 so that the sales can be included in financial accounts for 2022/23.

PA understands confirmation will come this week of Kai Havertz’s £65m move to Premier League rivals Arsenal, after Mateo Kovacic joined champions Manchester City on Tuesday. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has agreed a £15m move to AC Milan.

A £55m bid from Manchester United to sign Mason Mount remains on the table after the England international told Chelsea he wants to leave, but on Wednesday the clubs remained apart in their valuation of the player.