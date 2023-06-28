Mateusz Zukowski leaves Rangers to return to Poland

Polish full-back Mateusz Zukowski has left Rangers to join Slask Wroclaw.

The 21-year-old moved to Ibrox on a three-and-a-half-year contract from Lechia Gdansk in January 2022.

However, the Poland Under-21 international made only one first-team appearance, in a Scottish Cup win away to Annan just weeks after his arrival.

Zukowski has been allowed to leave Rangers and return to his homeland for an undisclosed fee.

“Everyone at the club wishes Mateusz Zukowski the very best of luck for the future,” Rangers tweeted as they confirmed his departure.

Abdallah Sima (left) joined Brighton two years ago (Nick Potts/PA)

Meanwhile, Rangers appear to be close to finalising a fifth new signing of the summer, with Brighton forward Abdallah Sima reportedly undergoing a medical on Wednesday ahead of a proposed season-long loan at Ibrox.

The 22-year-old Senegalese played against the Gers for Slavia Prague in the Europa League in March 2021, just months before earning a £7million move to Brighton.

Sima has struggled to establish himself with the Seagulls so far, however. He spent part of his first season in England on loan at Stoke before being farmed out to French Ligue 1 side Angers last term, scoring five goals in 34 appearances as they finished bottom of the table.

Rangers have already signed Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Sam Lammers this summer as manager Michael Beale continues reshaping his squad following the departure of high-profile players like Allan McGregor, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.