On This Day 2009 – Wimbledon centre-court roof closed mid-match for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On This Day 2009 – Wimbledon centre-court roof closed mid-match for first time

By Press Association
Wimbledon installed a retractable roof over centre court in 2009 (Steven Paston/PA)
Wimbledon installed a retractable roof over centre court in 2009 (Steven Paston/PA)

Wimbledon closed its newly installed roof over centre court during a match for the first time on this day in 2009.

A fourth-round encounter between Russian world number one Dinara Safina and Amelie Mauresmo was under way when play had to be paused due to rain.

Covers were pulled across the court at 4.35pm and an announcement informed spectators: “Ladies and gentlemen play is suspended and a further announcement will be made shortly.”

Wimbledon
Wimbledon used its new roof over centre court for the first time on this day in 2009 (Adam Davy/PA)

Four minutes later the lights went on in the four corners of the stadium and the state-of-the-art roof buzzed into life, taking seven minutes to shut completely.

Ian Ritchie, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, told the BBC: “We’ve been waiting for it for so long, it’s the first time ever at Wimbledon somebody’s waiting for rain, but we’d still prefer the sunshine.”

The roof, reported to have cost £80million to install, was not used during play in the first week of the tournament except as a sun shade for the royal box.

More from The Courier

The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath paedophile extorted nude pictures from his own daughter
Graeme Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ
A disposable vape ban could be announced this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Scotland's disposable vape ban campaign started in Dundee. Is a win on the horizon?
Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh welcomes Craig Brown on to the Scotland staff in 1986 - he never looked back. Image: DC Thomson.
Craig Brown: Dundee title-winner and ex-Scotland manager's footballing life in pictures
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.
11 years of pain came out when I heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee says…
Tag Games chief executive Marc Williamson at the firms new premises.
Dundee games studio with 60 staff acquired by American entertainment firm
Sandy Mitchell will bid for overall victory in this weekend's Spa 24 Hours. Image: McMedia
Angus ace Mitchell has first tilt at overall victory in world's biggest GT3 race…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Angus
Ken Miles of Kinross-shire Civic Trust.
War of words over Kinross Beer Garden as Kinross-shire Civic Trust responds to criticism
Natasha and Arron Dick with daughter Alba at her newborn shoot.
Blairgowrie couple helped by memory box after tot's death celebrate 'miracle baby'