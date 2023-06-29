James Morrison ‘thrilled’ to join Scotland coaching staff at ‘exciting time’

Scotland have added James Morrison to Steve Clarke’s coaching staff.

The former Middlesbrough and West Brom midfielder earned 46 caps for Scotland during his career and was part of the backroom team for their Euro 2024 qualifier wins against Norway and Georgia earlier this month.

Following his retirement in 2019 Morrison joined West Brom’s coaching staff and will continue in his role with the Baggies academy.

He told the Scottish FA website: “It was always a great honour to represent Scotland every time I put on the shirt and it is a privilege to be given an opportunity to work with the men’s national team in a coaching capacity.

“During the recent camp, I witnessed the high standards driven by the coaching staff and players alike and I am thrilled to be a part of the group going forward, at what is a hugely exciting time for the Scotland men’s national team.”