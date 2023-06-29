Stephen Robinson hoping ‘exciting’ Stav Nahmani can add pace and goals to Saints

Stephen Robinson is excited about the “raw pace” he has added to the St Mirren attack after entering the Israeli market once more to sign Stav Nahmani on a season-long loan from Maccabi Haifa.

The 20-year-old forward has made 62 appearances in the top division in his homeland, the majority of which came in three loan spells with Hapoel Nof HaGalil, Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Hadera over the past two seasons. He has been capped five times by Israel at Under-21 level.

Nahmani, who has managed only 13 appearances for his parent club since making his debut aged 18 in May 2020, has now taken the opportunity to move to Scotland on another temporary deal. St Mirren have an option to turn it into a permanent arrangement.

The cinch Premiership club signed Australian defender Ryan Strain from Maccabi Haifa a year ago and Robinson is hopeful that his latest recruit from the Israeli club will have a similarly positive impact.

“Stav came to us through the same contacts that we got Ryan Strain from Maccabi Haifa,” the manager told the St Mirren website.

“He’s a young player that’s come through the Israeli age groups.

“He’s got a great work ethic and he gives us real raw pace running in behind.

“We hope he can add goals to our team and pace in the forward areas. He’s a real exciting one that can play in a couple of areas across the forward areas.”

Nahmani becomes the second new signing by St Mirren in consecutive days after they announced the arrival of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming on a season-long loan on Wednesday.