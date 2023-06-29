Majority of leagues want broadcasters to hear live VAR exchanges, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Majority of leagues want broadcasters to hear live VAR exchanges, survey finds

By Press Association
Conversations between referees and VARs should be available live to broadcasters, a leagues survey has found (Jacob King/PA)
Conversations between referees and VARs should be available live to broadcasters, a leagues survey has found (Jacob King/PA)

A majority of leagues around the world want conversations between referees and VARs played out live to broadcasters, a survey has found.

The Premier League was one of 41 leagues to take part in the survey by the World Leagues Forum, an umbrella body currently chaired by Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

The leagues involved, including the Premier League, have not said which way they voted on this issue in the anonymised survey, but 25 of the 41 leagues were in favour of it.

One respondent said: “(Having an) audio feed open for broadcasters between referee and VAR is a priority.”

Using the two-way audio feed live is currently not allowed under the laws of the game, which are set by the International Football Association Board.

Last month, Professional Game Match Officials Limited’s chief refereeing officer Howard Webb appeared on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme to talk through some incidents from the season where VAR had come into play, allowing audiences to hear for the first time the discussions between the referee and the VAR.

The PA news agency understands PGMOL is considering more regular insights into the discussions between referees and VARs next season as part of a move towards greater transparency.

The survey also found 30 of the 41 leagues supported final decisions following a VAR review being communicated verbally to fans in the stadium and television audiences, either by the referee or the fourth official.

The sport’s global governing body FIFA is currently trialling such a system in its competitions, with the first being the Club World Cup in Morocco earlier this year. Final decisions can already be communicated visually via big screens within venues.

Nineteen out of 41 leagues around the world supported the live broadcast of a referee's conversations with coaches and players
Nineteen out of 41 leagues around the world supported the live broadcast of a referee’s conversations with coaches and players (Peter Byrne/PA)

More leagues favoured live broadcast of a referee’s interactions with coaches and players than were opposed to it – 19 compared to 17 – with five undecided.

In other areas, 25 agreed that a goal should be awarded where a deliberate handball stopped the ball crossing the line.

Ninety-three per cent agreed time-wasting was problematic for the game, with 86 per cent supporting more accurate recording by referees of the time lost, as happened at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The WLF survey was published following its supervisory board meeting in London earlier this week.

FIFA’s decision to introduce a 32-team Club World Cup every four years from 2025 and extend the length of the new 48-team men’s World Cup by a week has caused major concern at the WLF, which said in a statement: “The board emphasised that the constant growth in the volume of international club and national team matches is unsustainable for player welfare and for the scheduling of domestic football.

“To address this threat to the football industry, domestic leagues will continue to engage with all stakeholders affected – clubs, players and fans – to develop a response that is in the best interests of the future of the game.”

