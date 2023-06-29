Johnny Sexton faces potential ban which could hamper World Cup preparations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Johnny Sexton faces potential ban which could hamper World Cup preparations

By Press Association
Johnny Sexton faces misconduct complaints (Brian Lawless/PA)
Johnny Sexton faces misconduct complaints (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton could see his World Cup preparations hampered after misconduct complaints were lodged following his behaviour towards match officials in the wake of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle.

Leinster suffered a heartbreaking 27-26 loss to the French club at the Aviva Stadium on May 20.

Sexton, 37, did not play in the match in Dublin after suffering a groin injury during the Guinness Six Nations victory over England, which brought his season to an early end and required surgery.

Leinster’s Johnny Sexton (centre) after the Heineken Champions Cup final
Johnny Sexton (centre), who was ruled out with injury, came onto the pitch following the Heineken Champions Cup final defeat in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

However, following the end of the game – which Leinster had led 23-7 on the half-hour mark – Sexton came onto the pitch and became involved in what appeared to be a heated exchange with South African referee Jaco Peyper and the other match officials.

On Thursday, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) issued a statement confirming misconduct complaints had now been submitted following “thorough fact finding and careful review” of Sexton’s actions and also Leinster for not exercising reasonable control over their player.

Veteran fly-half Sexton is set to retire after the World Cup in France later this year, and if the independent disciplinary panel – which will hear the case on July 13 – issues a substantial ban, his involvement in Ireland’s preparations could be affected.

A statement from the EPCR read: “Misconduct complaints against the Leinster Rugby player, Johnny Sexton, and against Leinster Rugby, arising from the Heineken Champions Cup final on Saturday May 20 2023, have been lodged by EPCR.

“After thorough fact finding and careful review of Johnny Sexton’s behaviour towards match officials after the match, in accordance with EPCR regulations, the EPCR disciplinary officer has submitted misconduct complaints so that an independent disciplinary panel can determine whether any misconduct has been committed by Mr Sexton (through his behaviour) and Leinster (through failing to exercise reasonable control over Mr Sexton).

“The complaints were referred to the chairman of the independent disciplinary panel, who has appointed Christopher Quinlan KC (England, Chair), Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) as the independent disciplinary committee to hear the case and consider whether misconduct took place.

“The hearing will take place by video conference, on July 13. EPCR will be making no further comment.”

Ireland have three warm-up fixtures on the horizon, including against England in Dublin on August 19.

Andy Farrell’s men begin their World Cup campaign against Romania on September 9 at Stade de Bordeaux, with South Africa, Scotland and Tonga also in Pool B.

Johnny Sexton faces misconduct complaints (Brian Lawless/PA)
