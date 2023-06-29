Owls chairman suggests terms of new deal were behind Darren Moore’s exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owls chairman suggests terms of new deal were behind Darren Moore’s exit

By Press Association
Darren Moore left Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month after leading them to League One promotion (Mike Egerton/PA)
Darren Moore left Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month after leading them to League One promotion (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has claimed manager Darren Moore left the club after asking for a new contract four times bigger than his existing one.

Moore surprisingly departed the Owls earlier this month having guided the club to League One promotion via the play-offs.

Speculation, which Chansiri has called “damaging”, suggested the pair had fallen out over the transfer budget for the forthcoming Championship campaign, but the Thai businessman has now broken his silence, having agreed to initially keep quiet on Moore’s behalf.

Moore is understood not to want to engage in a back-and-forth public debate over his exit out of respect for the Hillsborough club and his position remains the same in the wake of Chansiri’s comments on Thursday.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Chansiri said: “After the end of the season, we had achieved promotion and as far as I was concerned, there was no issue. We completed the retained list on Thursday, 1 June and began discussing the recruitment of new players, the targets identified for the Championship, and I asked Darren to summarise and present.

“We arranged to talk the following week in order to prepare the final information and begin coordinating the process.

“Darren went on holiday and we spoke again during his holiday. We talked more about the recruitment of players, then Darren mentioned the contracts of his coaching team, which expired at the end of June. I asked Darren to send me his proposals for them because I was happy to talk.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri says speculation had been
Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri says speculation had been "damaging" (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He then mentioned his own contract which I said was automatically active following our promotion. But I said I was happy to discuss a new contract and asked Darren to send me the details and his proposals so I can study them.

“After a few days, he sent me his proposals for his contract and I asked Darren to rethink and said, ‘Are you sure?’. I asked him if this proposal was instigated by his agent and Darren told me it was a guideline. I asked Darren if he wanted an answer ‘yes or no’ or can we talk again? Darren said it was a guideline and he would think about the details again.

“We arranged to meet face to face in my office on Wednesday, 14 June. We talked some more about players and Darren asked about the contracts of his coaching staff. I said we needed Darren to resolve his own situation first because whilever this was an issue, we could not talk further about his staff.

“I said we need a conclusion before Thursday as we could not take too long when we needed to begin the recruitment process. Even if we could not agree, this is the football business, but we would still maintain friendly relations with each other, but we need to resolve this situation.

Moore led the Owls to League One promotion via the League One play-offs
Moore led the Owls to League One promotion via the League One play-offs (Nick Potts/PA)

“I told Darren I was happy for him to stay, he achieved promotion and deserved a chance in the Championship. I said I was happy to increase his salary and add more bonuses into the contract, with the highest bonus if we reached the Premier League.

“But the proposal Darren presented was significantly in excess of his contract and I said I cannot offer a minimum of four times your current salary on a three-year contract, I have to be realistic and protect the club.

“I advised Darren to rethink very carefully, do you really think this is a good idea? I offered my full support during all his time at our club and I wanted us to continue and succeed together.

“We met again on Thursday 15 June and Darren told me that he could not accept. I said, ‘OK, that is your decision and I don’t think it will be difficult for you to get another job’. I said I would help Darren by announcing his departure via mutual consent because that will help for the future.”

The Owls have yet to appoint Moore’s replacement, with Dean Smith among those linked with the vacancy.

