Gong for Gareth Bale and Lord’s turns red – Thursday’s sporting social

Football

Jude Bellingham said goodbye to his teens.

Gareth Bale visited Windsor Castle.

An honour to receive my MBE from The Prince of Wales. A very special morning surrounded by so many incredible and inspiring people. pic.twitter.com/SPAXrN2trY — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 29, 2023

Lisandro Martinez was happy to be back at training.

So happy to be here! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Lejz1D04PO — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) June 29, 2023

Much to his team-mate’s delight.

Arsenal’s new boy got a joining gift.

A day to remember! Thank you for all the messages, can’t wait to get started ❤️ @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/lwDcz4q4mM — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 29, 2023

While Tottenham’s latest signing watched his son get kitted out.

Madders' son picking out new clothes in the Club shop 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QLPYxZEVFm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 29, 2023

Everton showed off a new design.

Inspired by St Luke's Church 💚 pic.twitter.com/YZLIARd3BA — Everton (@Everton) June 29, 2023

As did Barnsley, to mixed responses.

Winning is Being Barnsley. Introducing our kits for the 23/24 campaign, designed in collaboration with @KidSuper and @pumafootball. — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 29, 2023

Cricket

Lord’s turned Red for Ruth.

Photobombed by a pigeon.