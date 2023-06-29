Gong for Gareth Bale and Lord’s turns red – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association June 29 2023, 6.23pm Share Gong for Gareth Bale and Lord’s turns red – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4520872/gong-for-gareth-bale-and-lords-turns-red-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Gareth Bale (Joe Giddens/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 29. Football Jude Bellingham said goodbye to his teens. 20.🥳🤍 pic.twitter.com/EjKW75WOjU— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 29, 2023 🎂 2️⃣0️⃣ 🎂🥳🎁 ¡Feliz cumpleaños, @BellinghamJude! pic.twitter.com/pyIxU9yd6N— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 29, 2023 Gareth Bale visited Windsor Castle. An honour to receive my MBE from The Prince of Wales.A very special morning surrounded by so many incredible and inspiring people. pic.twitter.com/SPAXrN2trY— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 29, 2023 Lisandro Martinez was happy to be back at training. So happy to be here! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Lejz1D04PO— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) June 29, 2023 Much to his team-mate’s delight. He's back! 💪🏽😍💪🏽— Casemiro (@Casemiro) June 29, 2023 Arsenal’s new boy got a joining gift. Special delivery 🎁 pic.twitter.com/QVpck9gdsh— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 29, 2023 A day to remember! Thank you for all the messages, can’t wait to get started ❤️ @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/lwDcz4q4mM— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 29, 2023 While Tottenham’s latest signing watched his son get kitted out. Madders' son picking out new clothes in the Club shop 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QLPYxZEVFm— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 29, 2023 Everton showed off a new design. Inspired by St Luke's Church 💚 pic.twitter.com/YZLIARd3BA— Everton (@Everton) June 29, 2023 As did Barnsley, to mixed responses. Winning is Being Barnsley.Introducing our kits for the 23/24 campaign, designed in collaboration with @KidSuper and @pumafootball.— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 29, 2023 Cricket Lord’s turned Red for Ruth. A special day.A brilliant cause.Today, @HomeOfCricket turns #RedForRuth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iaixKap8BJ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 29, 2023 Photobombed by a pigeon. 🗓️ Day 2 is underway…Let's get some early wickets 🤞 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/PomYiau2Fc— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 29, 2023