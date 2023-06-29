Coco Gauff confident of Grand Slam glory in near future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coco Gauff confident of Grand Slam glory in near future

By Press Association
Coco Gauff is the highest-ranked player remaining in the Rothesay International at Eastbourne (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Coco Gauff is the highest-ranked player remaining in the Rothesay International at Eastbourne (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Coco Gauff believes she is on track for Grand Slam glory in the near future after powering past her doubles partner Jessica Pegula to reach the semi-finals of a rain-affected Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Wet weather delayed the start of play on day four at Devonshire Park before world number seven Gauff wasted little time in dispatching her fellow American 6-3 6-3 in an hour and 10 minutes.

The 19-year-old fifth-seed is the highest-ranked player remaining in the competition following victory over world number four Pegula and will face another compatriot, Madison Keys, in the last four.

Gauff spoke earlier in the week of feeling like a contender going into every major tournament and is growing in confidence ahead of Friday’s Wimbledon draw.

“That would be the greatest thing,” the 2022 French Open finalist said of the prospect of winning a Grand Slam title.

“I don’t know how my career will pan out but I do think I’m giving myself the best opportunity and the best chance with the day by day work that I’m doing and that’s all I can control.

“Obviously when I get on the court I will try my best but I definitely feel like I’m on the pathway to getting one soon.”

Gauff burst on to the scene as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019 by defeating five-time champion Venus Williams en route to the fourth round.

Coco Gauff burst on to the scene by beating Venus Williams at Wimbledon aged just 15
Coco Gauff burst on to the scene by beating Venus Williams at Wimbledon aged just 15 (Mike Egerton/PA)

She admits the weight of expectation has increased going into her fourth championship at the All England Club.

“I am trying to be more aggressive and I think I feel a little bit more pressure now,” she replied when asked about how her game has developed during the past four years.

“The more established you become, the more people expect from you, so sometimes I do try to take myself back to that mindset I had when I was 15.

“It’s really about balance. You have to know you’re going to do well but don’t expect too much where you, I guess, crumble under the pressure.”

There is guaranteed to be an American in the women’s final in East Sussex after Keys – the 2014 Eastbourne champion – won five games in a row during a 6-4 6-1 success over Croatian lucky loser Petra Martic.

Caroline Garcia retired injured in her quarter-final against Daria Kasatkina
Caroline Garcia retired injured in her quarter-final against Daria Kasatkina (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, world number five Caroline Garcia endured a disappointing day as a right shoulder injury caused her to retire while trailing Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-2 2-1.

Kasatkina awaits the winner of Birmingham Classic champion Jelena Ostapenko and Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

In the men’s draw, Argentinian fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo defeated China’s Zhizhen Zhang 6-2 6-3 to reach the maiden grass court semi-final of his career.

Cerundolo’s last-four opponent will be American Mackenzie McDonald, a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victor against Swede Mikael Ymer.

