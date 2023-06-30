On this day in 2021: Everton appoint ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as manager

Everton risked the fury of their fans after appointing former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as the replacement for Carlo Ancelotti on this day in 2021.

Benitez had enjoyed great success during a six-year spell at Anfield, including winning the Champions League in unforgettable circumstances in 2005 – as well as reaching the final two years later – and lifting the FA Cup in 2006.

His arrival at Goodison Park came following the departure of Ancelotti, who left four weeks earlier to return to Real Madrid.

The controversial appointment saw Benitez sign a three-year contract with the Toffees, making him only the second person to have managed both Liverpool and Everton after William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.

Benitez had antagonised Everton fans with a “small club” jibe after a 2007 Merseyside derby and although in subsequent years he had sought to clarify he was referring to them having the mentality of a small team in their approach to the game, it had not been forgiven or forgotten in some quarters.

After being unveiled by Everton, the Spaniard insisted he was only doing what he believed was right for his club at the time.

“I have been in Madrid, Naples, Valencia, Tenerife, Extremadura and Liverpool,” he told evertontv.

Rafael Benitez (right) had enjoyed great success at Everton (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“Every single club I was there, I was fighting for them. If you analyse things in the context, what you are expecting from your manager is to fight for your club, and I will do that.

“I am here, I will fight for my club, I will try to win every single game, and it doesn’t matter who the opponents are, or the rivals. It is something you have to do, it is your nature, that you have to try to do your best.

“And why a lot of fans in a lot of these cities love me is because I was giving everything for them.

“If you analyse this in the context, then it is very clear I will do the same for Everton.”

Benitez spent less than seven months in charge at Goodison park (Peter Byrne/PA)

He added of his new club: “I am delighted to be joining Everton.

“Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the club and their desire to bring success to this historic club.

“I believe this is a club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.”

Benitez’s tenure at Goodison was ultimately short-lived with the former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Newcastle boss sacked after less than seven months in charge.

His departure in January 2022 came with the Toffees sat six points above the relegation zone following a 2-1 loss to bottom club Norwich, Everton’s ninth defeat in 12 Premier League games.