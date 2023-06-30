Football rumours: West Ham delay Declan Rice deal as Pau Torres set for Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: West Ham delay Declan Rice deal as Pau Torres set for Villa

By Press Association
Arsenal are finalising the payment details in their move for Declan Rice (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal are finalising the payment details in their move for Declan Rice (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

The Sun says West Ham have delayed the £105million sale of Declan Rice as they wait for Arsenal to bring an acceptable payment plan. West Ham reportedly want the hefty sum paid by early 2025, Arsenal are hoping to pay it in increments over the next five years. The deal is said to be close to being settled.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is heading to the Premier League with Aston Villa as Unai Emery gets his man on a deal worth around £35million, according to the Guardian.

Pau Torres (left) is reportedly set to join Aston Villa
Pau Torres (left) is reportedly set to join Aston Villa (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Chelsea have identified their replacement for Mason Mount, who has agreed to a deal with Manchester United, in Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, the Standard reports. The 21-year-old is currently LaLiga club Celta Vigo. Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to be interested in Veiga’s signature.

Wilfried Zaha will be a free agent on Friday with the club great in talks Crystal Palace to potentially stay on at the club, the Daily Mail said.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering a raid on Leicester with the Roma boss eyeing up Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka, the Daily Express reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jurrien Timber: The Ajax defender is set for a medical at Arsenal as the clubs have agree a fee of around £36million, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports.

Romelu Lukaku: The Belgian striker, who was on loan from Chelsea at Inter Milan last season, has rejected multiple offers from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal as he wants to stay at the Serie A side, Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport says.

