Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy announces retirement from football

By Press Association
Aaron Mooy has retired from football after helping Celtic to a domestic treble (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy has announced his retirement from football with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old was part of last season’s treble-winning side after arriving at Celtic Park last summer from Chinese side Shanghai Port.

He won 57 caps for Australia and played all four games as they reached the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, losing to eventual champions Argentina.

His single season at Celtic saw him score seven goals in 42 games in all competitions as the team retained the Scottish Premiership title and won both domestic cups.

He told the club’s website: “While it feels really sad to be leaving the game, I just feel the time is right for me. I have been so fortunate to enjoy such a great career across the last 15 years, creating some fantastic memories.

“I’m delighted to finish my career on such a high for Celtic and I would like to thank the fans for all the great support they gave me during the past year – I was delighted to be part of such a memorable season.

“I hope Celtic continue to dominate the game and I wish Brendan, the new manager great success with the great group of lads at the club.”

Mooy began his career at Bolton before being signed by St Mirren in 2010 where he played his first professional matches.

After returning to Australia for four seasons he was signed by Manchester City but did not play a first-team game for the club.

He was a part of the Huddersfield team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2017 and played 65 times during their two-year stay in the top flight.

Mooy spent two seasons at Brighton before moving to China in 2020.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “Clearly we are disappointed that Aaron will be retiring, however, it is something we absolutely respect.

“He has done so much in the game for a number of clubs and for his country and he deserves to make this decision on his own terms.

“I am delighted for Aaron that he has gone out on a real high after making such a telling contribution to Celtic last season and that, together with all his other achievements, should be a real source of pride to him.”

