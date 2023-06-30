Jonas Vingegaard ignoring mind games ahead of Tour de France title defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jonas Vingegaard ignoring mind games ahead of Tour de France title defence

By Press Association
Jonas Vingegaard, centre, dismissed the mind games of rival Tadej Pogacar during his pre-Tour press conference (Bo Amstrup/AP)
Jonas Vingegaard, centre, dismissed the mind games of rival Tadej Pogacar during his pre-Tour press conference (Bo Amstrup/AP)

Jonas Vingegaard is determined not to fall for any mind games coming from the camp of Tadej Pogacar as the Dane prepares to defend his Tour de France title.

The form of Pogacar, winner of the Tour in both 2020 and 2021, is largely unknown given he has raced only once – cruising to the Slovenian national title last weekend – since breaking his wrist at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

On Wednesday, UAE Team Emirates Mauro Gianetti declared Lancastrian Adam Yates to be co-leader of the team alongside Pogacar due to the uncertainty. Pogacar followed up as he labelled Vingegaard the clear favourite for yellow.

The 24-year-old even seemed to add a hint of sarcasm as he said: “Jonas is the main guy for the Tour de France. He dominated in the (Criterium du) Dauphine and said he wasn’t in his best shape, so I can’t wait to see what he does in the Tour.”

Twelve months ago, Vingegaard rode into yellow when Pogacar cracked on stage 11 to the summit of the Col du Granon, never looking back as he comfortably defended the lead all the way to Paris.

The 26-year-old carried all the assurance of a proven winner as he insisted he was ignoring all the noise coming from his main rival.

“It is quite easy,” the Jumbo-Visma rider said. “I only think about myself. I only think about preparing myself as well as possible. I think about how do I get better, what can I do to improve.

“I have only been thinking about training, pushing for the optimal. I am where I want to be. I am happy with my shape…

“I don’t think it matters to say who is the big favourite. I could also say that he is the favourite.”

Vingegaard comes back to the Tour with a title to defend, but he insisted nothing had changed in his mindset.

“On one side I am the hunted but I am also still hunting the victory so in that case it is not that different,” he said.

“Of course things change when you win the Tour de France, that’s how it is. But I didn’t change and that’s how it should be.”

Pogacar was back in training within days of his crash in April, first at home on the turbo trainer, then back out on the road earlier than scheduled.

His claim that his wrist is still not fully healed may be true, but those wondering if it is all talk will point to Thursday’s images of him pulling wheelies on a recon ride of Saturday’s opening stage.

“It’s not completely fine, I failed with the wheelie and I didn’t make it to the top (of the climb) so it’s not perfect,” he said with a laugh.

“I feel OK on the bike. The wrist is not at full mobility, I would say 60-70 per cent mobility of the wrist but every day training it didn’t bother me at all, no pain. I did a scan on Monday, two out of three bones are healed but the scaphoid needs a bit more time…

“I’m not 100 per cent, that’s why we have a plan B with Adam Yates…I think my legs are good, mentality I’m super good, I hope I’m ready.”

Given the tough opening week of the Tour, with some lumpy stages through the Basque Country before an early visit to the Pyrenees, Pogacar’s true form should become clear very quickly.

“I think this first week will be really tough and explosive, you have everything and so it’ll be interesting,” he said.

“We saw the final (of the opening stage), it’ll be super explosive. There’ll be a big selection in the end, maybe 10 or 15 riders who can go for the stage win. If I’m ready, it could be a chance to take time.”

More from The Courier

St Johnstone fans can look forward to their McDiarmid Park return after next season's fixtures were announced. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
St Johnstone fixtures: 2023/24 Premiership schedules sees Saints handed Hearts opener as Celtic trip…
Dundee celebrate after winning the Championship. Image: SNS.
Dundee fixtures IN FULL as Dark Blues' Premiership return kicks off at home to…
Dundee United supporters display a flag at Tannadice
Dundee United fixtures in full: Tangerines' Championship charge begins with BBC TV Arbroath showdown
Steven MacLean is confident.
Steven MacLean 'tailor made' for St Johnstone dugout, says 2014 cup winning hero
The closure of Ayr Ice Rink will be another huge blow for curling, according to Eve Muirhead.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish curling domino fear after Ayr Ice Rink closure blow
Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee.
Jail for Dundee addict who caused pensioner heart attack during robbery bid
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Showaddywaddy 50th anniversary what's on Picture shows; Showaddywaddy drummer Romeo Challenger with the band. na. Supplied by Romeo Challenger Date; Unknown
'It's just like yesterday': Showaddywaddy drummer recalls 50 years on tour ahead of Perth,…
A car with a parking fine in Dundee.
All you need to know as Dundee and Angus parking fines rise this weekend
Tayford Motors in Balfield Road in May 1987 is among the garages featured in our gallery. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of Dundee car garages and showrooms spark motoring memories
Paul Usher.
Perthshire drink-driver was hunting for pal who took his Harley Davidson for a spin