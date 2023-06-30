Brendan Rodgers faces Ross County on Celtic return as Rangers take on Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers faces Ross County on Celtic return as Rangers take on Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Celtic won a third straight Premiership title last season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic won a third straight Premiership title last season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Brendan Rodgers will kick off his second spell as Celtic boss with a home game against Ross County on Saturday, August 8.

The curtain raiser for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions at Celtic Park will be televised live on Sky Sports with a 12:30pm kick-off.

Rangers start their first full season with Michael Beale at the helm with a trip to Kilmarnock later the same day, as they seek to win just a second title since 2011 after finishing seven points adrift of Celtic last campaign.

Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is back for his second spell in charge of Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The game at Rugby Park will kick off at 5:15pm and will also be televised live.

The Glasgow rivals meet in the first Old Firm Derby of the season on matchday 4 with the champions travelling to Ibrox on September 3 for an early test of Rodgers’ second incarnation since replacing Ange Postecoglou.

Last season’s third-place side Aberdeen open with a trip to Livingston on the opening day, with Barry Robson looking to build on the strong finish to the last campaign that earned him the manager’s job on a permanent basis after stepping in as caretaker in January.

Hearts begin with an away game against St Johnstone as they look to put behind them the collapse in form from March onwards that cost them third place last season, whilst Saints themselves are looking to make a strong start under Steven MacLean after winning just five times in the league since mid-December.

Dundee mark their return to the top flight at the first attempt with a home game against Motherwell and will be hoping to make their stay a longer one than the single season they managed last time they were up, particularly after they replaced relegated city rivals Dundee United who were relegated.

Hibernian and St Mirren, who finished fifth and sixth last term, open with a meeting at Easter Road.

The second round of fixtures, currently scheduled for August 12 before TV selections are made, will see Celtic travel to Aberdeen and Rangers host Livingston, whilst fans will have to wait until October 7 for the first Edinburgh derby of the season, which will take place at Tynecastle.

The traditional New Year head-to-head between Rangers and Celtic is scheduled for December 30 with a 12:30pm kick-off at Celtic Park, whilst the final meeting before the league splits will be at Ibrox on April 6.

