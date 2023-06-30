Six of the best Scottish top-flight openers

The cinch Premiership fixtures have been announced, giving fans plenty to look forward to ahead of the big kick-off on August 5.

Here we look back at six classic top-flight encounters which took place on the opening weekend.

August 1, 1999 – Aberdeen 0 Celtic 5

Henrik Larsson and Mark Viduka celebrate at Pittodrie (Ben Curtis/PA)

Celtic’s new managerial partnership of boss John Barnes and director of football Kenny Dalglish were dubbed the Dream Team by the excited Hoops faithful and they got off to the perfect start as Henrik Larsson and Mark Viduka struck twice apiece in a Pittodrie mauling. But Barnes’ Parkhead reign turned into a nightmare and he was sacked following a humiliating Scottish Cup defeat to Inverness.

July 30, 2005, Motherwell 4 Celtic 4

Scott McDonald celebrates another goal against Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Just two months after having the SPL title ripped out of their hands by two-goal Motherwell striker Scott McDonald on Helicopter Sunday, the Hoops were back at Fir Park with new boss Gordon Strachan in charge, days after a 5-0 Champions League qualifying defeat by Artmedia Bratislava. This time it was the Glasgow giants who were celebrating at the end as Craig Beattie’s injury-time equaliser ensured a first-half John Hartson hat-trick did not go without reward as they claimed a dramatic point, but only after Well came from 3-1 down to lead with the aid of another McDonald goal.

August 2, 2015 Hearts 4 St Johnstone 3

#OnThisDay in 2⃣0⃣1⃣5⃣… Hearts beat St Johnstone in a 7-goal thriller at Tynecastle. Sam Nicholson grabbed the winner! 👀#OTD | @JamTarts pic.twitter.com/NQwpJXdo4P — SPFL (@spfl) August 2, 2020

Hearts made their Premiership return in style as Robbie Neilson’s side came out on top in this seven-goal thriller. After unveiling the Championship flag they threatened to blow Saints away early but every time they got their noses in front, back came Tommy Wright’s Perth outfit. In the end it took a close-range Sam Nicholson strike to secure the points.

August 7, 2016 – Hearts 1 Celtic 2

Brendan Rodgers began his first Premiership campaign at Celtic with a late win at Tynecastle as his side kicked off what would be an unbeaten domestic season. With Rangers unfurling the Championship flag before an Ibrox draw with Hamilton, champions Celtic were unusually away from home on the opening day and went into the game following Champions League qualifying wins against Lincoln Red Imps and Astana which had difficult moments. They also had their work cut out in Gorgie after Jamie Walker cancelled out James Forrest’s early opener with a contentious spot-kick. Hearts had a penalty claim denied before substitute Scott Sinclair struck an 81st-minute winner hours after completing a move from Aston Villa.

August 5, 2018 – Aberdeen 1 Rangers 1

Steven Gerrard experienced a roller-coaster ride during his first campaign in charge at Ibrox and there were plenty of thrills and spills during his side’s opening Premiership clash. The Light Blues found themselves a man down at Pittodrie after just 12 minutes as Alfredo Morelos was sent off for a kick out at Dons defender Scott McKenna – a decision later overturned on appeal. Despite their numerical disadvantage Gers dominated and took a deserved lead on the half-hour mark with a James Tavernier penalty. But Gerrard’s league bow ended in disappointment as Bruce Anderson fired home in stoppage-time to hand the hosts a point on his debut.

July 31, 2021 – Hearts 2 Celtic 1

John Souttar rose to head a late winner (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ange Postecoglou also travelled to Tynecastle for his Scottish football debut, days after Celtic fell to Midjtylland in the Champions League qualifiers. The Australian was still assembling his squad and Carl Starfelt had a shaky debut 24 hours after his first training session, after getting out of quarantine, while Kyogo Furuhashi made a late debut off the bench hours after meeting his new team-mates. Celtic gave Hearts a guard of honour ahead of their hosts unfurling the Championship flag and soon fell behind to Gary Mackay-Steven’s goal. Anthony Ralston hit an impressive equaliser but John Souttar headed an 89th-minute winner to the delight of the 5,272 fans who were back in Tynecastle following Covid restrictions.