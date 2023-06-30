Liverpool to apply for a safe standing licence as Anfield rail seating expanded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liverpool to apply for a safe standing licence as Anfield rail seating expanded

By Press Association
The Kop at Anfield is to get an additional 3,000 rail seats as the club is applying for a safe standing licence (Peter Byrne/PA).
The Kop at Anfield is to get an additional 3,000 rail seats as the club is applying for a safe standing licence (Peter Byrne/PA).

Liverpool are to apply for a safe standing licence as they expand rail seating by a further 3,000 to 13,300 at Anfield.

The initiative has been trialled for a couple of years, but they are now set to become the seventh Premier League club after Wolves, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United, Brentford and Chelsea to have a licence.

As a result, fans in the Kop and the newly-redeveloped Anfield Road end, which will open for next season and take the ground’s capacity to 61,000, will be able to stand throughout matches and not just for significant moments such as goal celebrations.

“Following an extensive review of our rail seating trial we’re delighted to confirm it has been successful and is now a permanent feature at Anfield Stadium,” said managing director Andy Hughes.

“We also examined how effective rail seating is in terms of the health and safety of our fans and we came to the conclusion that the management of rail seating areas would benefit from safe standing areas.

“So that’s why we have taken the decision to apply for a safe standing licence, which will see the introduction of safe standing areas across all stadium sections with rail seating from next season.

“The health and safety of our supporters when attending matches at Anfield is, and always will be, paramount.”

Enforcement recommendations from the Sports Ground Safety Authority state stadiums with rail seating for more than two years must apply for a licence.

A total of 7,800 rail seats were first introduced in two areas at Anfield ahead of the 2020-21 season, with a further 2,500 installed on the Kop during last season’s break for the winter World Cup.

The next installation phase this summer will see a further 3,000 rail seats added to the Kop, taking its total to 7,425, meaning just over 55 percent of the famous stand’s capacity will be rail seating, with plans to add more next year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho has completed a loan move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for the 2023-24 campaign.

The deal does not include an option to buy, with manager Jurgen Klopp wanting the 20-year-old to gain more experience after making just 21 appearances last season.

More from The Courier

Artist Stanley Bonnar unveils his latest hippo sculpture.
The Disappearing Hippo: New Glenrothes statue unveiled as original artist returns to town 50…
Greyfriars Bar on South Street in Perth.
Greyfriars Bar could reopen in Perth as iconic pub goes on the market
Set For Life
Dundonian to receive £10,000 a month after winning Lottery prize
Ian Murray is preparing his Raith Rovers side to face Kelty Hearts. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray expects warm reception for former Kelty Hearts owners
Jim Goodwin oversees Dundee United training
5 burning questions as Dundee United kick off campaign behind closed doors
Ashley McGregor appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Arbroath woman told police 'I'm going to f***ing kill him next time' after knife…
Robertson's of Dundee was demolished following a fire in November. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Robertson's fire: First look at plans for student accommodation on site of destroyed furniture…
Hussain Ahmed in his shop in Dundee's Murraygate, in front of a display of disposable vape devices.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee shopkeeper's free vape incentive is tone deaf - but he's not…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Extreme pornography Picture shows; Fraser Thomson. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 30/06/2023
Dundee bingo caller caught with extreme porn told police: 'I'm a people pleaser and…
Rev Watson Moyes, former Baptist minister at Pitlochry and Dunfermline.
Watson Moyes: Former Baptist minister at Pitlochry and Dunfermline dies